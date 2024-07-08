Persistent Heat Waves Causes Deaths in Western US

A persistent heat wave has made its way across the U.S., shattering previous records and causing several deaths.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued their highest alert for approximately 36 million people across the country, with dozens of areas in the Pacific Northwest and West breaking previous heat records.

In Northern California, many regions went over 110 degrees, with the city of Redding being the hottest at 119 degrees. Phoenix also never got below 92 degrees, which set a new daily record for the warmest low temperature.

In Death Valley National Park, the temperature reached upward of 128F on Saturday and Sunday. The heat ultimately claimed the life of a visitor on Saturday and sent another to the hospital. According to the park, the two visitors were part of a group of motorcyclists who were riding through the area.

The individual who died has not been named while the other motorcyclist was taken to Las Vegas hospital. Due to the scorching temperatures, medical hospitals were unable to respond to the call as they cannot fly safely when the temperature is more than 120F.

Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds is encouraging visitors to choose their activities carefully as the world record setting temperatures can quickly become deadly if an individual spends prolonged periods of time outdoors.

Officials also warned that heat exhaustion and heat stroke are cumulative and can build over several days.

However, Chris Kinsey, a recent visitor to Death Valley, said that the high temperatures ‘didn’t faze him’ and that it was ‘like Christmas day for [him].’ He planned on taking a photo next to the digital sign with the current temperature at the park’s visitor center.

Across Oregon, triple digit temperatures were recorded in many areas including Salemn, where it reached a high of 103F, a new record since 1960 when it was 99F.

On the East Coast, several regions saw temperatures over 100F, however, no excessive heat advisories were issued.

New Heat records in the Southwest

In the Southwest, higher elevations including the areas around Lake Tahoe, have been issued rare heat advisories.

More extreme temperatures are forecasted in several regions including Death Valley, which is expected to reach upward of 130 degrees. This is only four degrees lower than the hottest temperature ever recorded on earth, which was 134 degrees in Death Valley in 1913.

Heat-Related Deaths

So far this year, more than 13 heat-related deaths have been confirmed in Maricopa County, Arizona. According to a recent report, over 160 other deaths are also suspected of being heat-related and are currently being investigated.

Last week, a 10-year-old boy also died after suffering a ‘heat-related medical event’ while hiking at South Mountain Park and Preserve with his family.

While rescue teams were able to reach the boy and transport him to a hospital, he remained in ‘extremely critical condition’ and later passed away.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, high temperatures is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S., most of which are preventable.

While the body is able to cool itself by sweating, an individual can quickly become dehydrated if they do not replenish their fluids. This will cause the body temperature to go up further and can lead to various symptoms such as heat cramps and heat rash.

If the individual continues to say outdoors, these mild symptoms can progress to heat exhaustion, which can then progress to heat stroke.