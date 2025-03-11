Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Remains of Missing B.C. Teen Identified After 18 Years

By Brooke Carter
The remains of Jeffrey Surtel, a teenager who vanished 18 years ago, have finally been identified through forensic genealogy. His body was discovered on a Washington beach a year after he went missing but remained unidentified until now.

Surtel, who was 17 at the time, was reported missing on April 29, 2007, after leaving his home on his bike while his parents were asleep. His sudden disappearance was out of character, prompting the RCMP to launch an investigation and appeal to the public for any tips or sightings.

The case eventually went cold until August 2008, when human remains were found near Port Angeles, Washington – more than 80 miles from Surtel’s last known location.

Despite efforts by the local sheriff’s office to match the DNA with U.S. databases, there were no leads and the case went cold.

jeff surtel
Jeff Surtel went missing from his B.C. home in 2007

It wasn’t until 15 years later that the sheriff’s office, after raising funds through a crowdfunding campaign, was able to send the DNA for advanced testing at Othram, a private lab specializing in forensic genealogy.

Othram’s scientists successfully linked the DNA to Surtel’s extended family, leading to a confirmed identification nearly two decades after he disappeared.

According to Michael Vogen, Othram’s director of case management, the remains were initially discovered by a beach-goer near the former Silver King Resort. The person first spotted a shoe and, upon closer inspection, realized there was a foot inside.

Using forensic-grade genome sequencing, experts at Othram extracted and sequenced a portion of DNA from the skeletal remains, allowing them to create a comprehensive genetic profile.

surtels parents
Surtel’s parents spent nearly two decades searching for answers after their son went missing

While it’s still unclear how Surtel ended up in Washington, his identification marks a major breakthrough for his family, who have spent nearly 20 years searching for answers.

Vogen emphasized that solving this case was made possible through crowdfunding and cross-border collaboration.

The RCMP notificed his family about the results last week. The officer in charge of the Mission RCMP detachment, Ted Lewko, offered his condolences to his family and friends.

He thanked the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office for “their perserverance in finding answers” and the private laboratory for helping link the DNA to the teen’s family and hopes that the update will offer the family some closure as to what had happened.

In an RCMP news release, the teen’s family thanked everyone who helped look for their sun, including his teachers.

In 2012, four years after Surtel vanished, his mother posted on Facebook, saying that “they desperately needed closure” and that the case was “eating them up inside”. She begged anyone with details regarding his disappearance to come forward to officials.

Investigators do not suspect foul play, but the circumstances surrounding Surtel’s disappearance and death remain unknown.

gary surtel

In a Facebook post, Surtel’s father shared that their “almost 18-year search for Jeff is over.” He added that they believe their son passed away shortly after he went missing. While the details of his death remain a mystery, the family is grateful to finally have closure.

Brooke Carter
Brooke Carter
Freelance writer who loves dogs and anything related to Japanese culture.
