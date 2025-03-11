Remains of Missing B.C. Teen Identified After 18 Years

The remains of Jeffrey Surtel, a teenager who vanished 18 years ago, have finally been identified through forensic genealogy. His body was discovered on a Washington beach a year after he went missing but remained unidentified until now.

Surtel, who was 17 at the time, was reported missing on April 29, 2007, after leaving his home on his bike while his parents were asleep. His sudden disappearance was out of character, prompting the RCMP to launch an investigation and appeal to the public for any tips or sightings.

The case eventually went cold until August 2008, when human remains were found near Port Angeles, Washington – more than 80 miles from Surtel’s last known location.

Despite efforts by the local sheriff’s office to match the DNA with U.S. databases, there were no leads and the case went cold.

It wasn’t until 15 years later that the sheriff’s office, after raising funds through a crowdfunding campaign, was able to send the DNA for advanced testing at Othram, a private lab specializing in forensic genealogy.

Othram’s scientists successfully linked the DNA to Surtel’s extended family, leading to a confirmed identification nearly two decades after he disappeared.

According to Michael Vogen, Othram’s director of case management, the remains were initially discovered by a beach-goer near the former Silver King Resort. The person first spotted a shoe and, upon closer inspection, realized there was a foot inside.

Using forensic-grade genome sequencing, experts at Othram extracted and sequenced a portion of DNA from the skeletal remains, allowing them to create a comprehensive genetic profile.

While it’s still unclear how Surtel ended up in Washington, his identification marks a major breakthrough for his family, who have spent nearly 20 years searching for answers.

Vogen emphasized that solving this case was made possible through crowdfunding and cross-border collaboration.