Remains of Missing B.C. Teen Identified After 18 Years

The RCMP notificed his family about the results last week. The officer in charge of the Mission RCMP detachment, Ted Lewko, offered his condolences to his family and friends.
He thanked the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office for “their perserverance in finding answers” and the private laboratory for helping link the DNA to the teen’s family and hopes that the update will offer the family some closure as to what had happened.
In an RCMP news release, the teen’s family thanked everyone who helped look for their sun, including his teachers.
In 2012, four years after Surtel vanished, his mother posted on Facebook, saying that “they desperately needed closure” and that the case was “eating them up inside”. She begged anyone with details regarding his disappearance to come forward to officials.
Investigators do not suspect foul play, but the circumstances surrounding Surtel’s disappearance and death remain unknown.
In a Facebook post, Surtel’s father shared that their “almost 18-year search for Jeff is over.” He added that they believe their son passed away shortly after he went missing. While the details of his death remain a mystery, the family is grateful to finally have closure.