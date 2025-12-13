Skydiver Left Hanging 15,000 Feet Above Ground After Parachute Gets Caught

Australian accident investigators have released striking image showing a skydiver hanging at an altitude of 15,000 feet (about 4,500 meters), after his parachute became caught on the tail of an aircraft.

The incident happened on Sept. 20 at Tully Airport in the state of Queensland.

The skydiver, Adrian Ferguson – who is a member of the Far North Freefall Club – was eventually able to free himself by using a hook knife to cut the tangled lines. He suffered only minor injuries to his legs.

The pilot and 16 other skydivers who were on board the Cessna Caravan that day were unharmed.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau shared video footage of the incident as part of its official investigation report.

According to investigators, the plane had climbed to the planned jump height where the skydivers intended to perform a 16-person dive.

A 17th skydiver was positioned at the open aircraft door, ready to film the jump as the others exited the plane.

As Ferguson was leaving the aircraft, the ripcord for his reserve parachute became hooked on the plane’s wing flap, the report said.

The reserve parachute deployed instantly, snapping Ferguson backward. During the sudden movement, he also struck the camera operator, knocking them out of the aircraft and into free fall.

Ferguson’s legs then collided with the plane’s horizontal stabilizer, and the parachute wrapped around it, leaving him suspended beneath the aircraft at 15,000 feet.

At first, the pilot did not realize what had happened.

He later said the aircraft suddenly pitched upward, and its airspeed dropped quickly.

In total, he had to slice through 11 lines to break free from the aircraft’s tail.

Once he freed himself, he deployed his main parachute and landed safely alongside the rest of the group.

The pilot ultimately declared a mayday and prepared to abandon the plane using an emergency parachute.

Air traffic controllers in Brisbane later determined that the pilot still had sufficient control of the aircraft to attempt a landing at Tully.

The plane ultimately touched down safely without any further problems.

Angus Mitchell, the bureau’s chief commissioner, said that while carrying a hook knife is not required by regulations, it can be crucial in an emergency and may save a life during an unexpected reserve parachute deployment, like the one in this incident.