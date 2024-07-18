Tattoo and Permanent Makeup Ink Contains Dangerous Bacteria

Bottles of sealed tattoo and permanent makeup ink, several of which are marked as sterile, contain potentially dangerous bacteria, according to new FDA research.

Since the ink is injected deep into the skin, contaminated ink can travel through the blood to other parts of the body, causing serious injuries and infections, according to Linda Katz, who heads the FDA’s Office of Cosmetics and Colors.

If the bacteria spreads throughout the body, it can cause potentially fatal complications such as septic shock, the last stage of sepsis, which can lead to multi-organ failure, or endocarditis, inflammation of the heart lining.

Without immediate medical treatment, sepsis can quickly lead to organ failure, and eventually death.

Contaminated ink can also cause other symptoms such as impetigo, infection-site rashes, cellulitis, a deep infection of the skin, and erysipelas, a tender rash on the skin that can extend to the lymphatic vessels.

Katz said people with large or multiple tattoos are at higher risk from infection as larger tattoos increase the risk of bacteria exposure. Permanent makeup can also increase an individual’s likelihood of infection, especially those applied around the eye area as the bacteria can easily enter the eye.

More Than 30% of Samples Had Bacterial Contamination

The FDA study looked at 75 samples of ink both for tattoos and permanent makeup applications. The manufacturers were not named.

Out of the 75 samples, 26 from 10 different ink manufacturers were found to have some level of bacterial contamination. While most of them showed bacteria counts of <250 CFUs per gram, a few had counts as high as 10^5 (100,000 bacteria per gram).

Previous FDA studies found 35 percent of sealed inks had 100 million bacteria per gram.

Dr. Robert Schooley, an infectious disease expert, said the ‘amount should be zero.’ He also pointed out that tattooing is associated with viral infections including hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV.

Protecting Yourself From Bacterial Infection

Fortunately, many certified tattoo artists are aware of the potential dangers of bacterial contamination and are taking active steps to avoid it.

For example, some studios will conduct their own testing before using new batches of ink. Others require proof of testing from manufacturers and suppliers.

Tattoo artists can also resterilize inks by using an autoclave, a machine that applies high temperature and pressure to items through steam to kill bacteria.

The way the artist handles the ink is also crucial. For example, using the same gloves to touch an ink bottle and a client’s skin can increase the chances of ink contamination.

Ink bottles should also be sealed tightly when not in use and stored in a cool dry area, away from the sun to lower the chance of contamination.

According to John Swierk, an assistant professor of chemistry who was not involved with the recent study, tattoo inks are currently in the process of being regulated with the 2022 Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act. However, the process will likely take a few years.