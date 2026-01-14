Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Two US Citizens Violently Detained by ICE Agents In Minneseota

By Brooke Carter
Two U.S. citizens who who work at a Target store in Minnesota, were detained by ICE agents, one of whom was later dumped in a parking lot.

This case comes amid an increase in recorded clashes involving civilians and federal immigration officers after the January 7 death of Renee Nicole Good at the hands of an ICE officer.

target ice According to Michael Howard, the state representative for Minnesota, who represents Richfield, the group of federal agents had arrived at the Target store on January 8, after which they forced two of the staff members to the ground at the store entrance.

The employees were then taken into a dark SUV.

Gregory Bovino, a high-ranking U.S. Border Patrol official who has become a well-known representative of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement in Minnesota, was present at the scene during the incident.

A video posted on X shows one of the two workers visibly shaken in a separate parking lot.

In the video, a man appears to be crying while someone nearby says he is injured and bleeding, though no blood can be clearly seen on camera.

Between tears, the man claimed that federal agents threw him to the ground.

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security said the man was taken into custody on allegations that he assaulted federal law enforcement officers.

target ice 2 The post did not say which of the two people taken into custody it was referring to.

It also offered no details about any alleged assault on an officer, nor did it explain why the person was released shortly after the arrest.

Howard later said he had spoken directly with the employees who were detained and condemned what he described as an ICE crackdown across Minnesota.

In a statement on his website, he claimed that federal agents, including Gregory Bovino, entered a Target store in Richfield without a warrant and physically confronted and arrested two employees, both of whom are U.S. citizens.

Howard said the workers have since been released but are dealing with significant trauma and injuries. He added that their reaction is understandable as their rights were violated for no valid reason.

target ice 3 In a follow-up interview, he said he was stunned that U.S. citizens could be forcibly arrested and taken away by immigration agents in 2026, saying it’s shocking that this could happen in the country.

Neither the Department of Homeland Security nor U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has responded to questions about the incident.

