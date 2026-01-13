Rescue Dog Found After 54 Days In the Vancouver Wilderness

A rescue dog that went missing for nearly two months on Metro Vancouver’s North Shore has finally been found.

Bami, a four-year-old rescue originally from Korea, went missing in late November after slipping out of her leash near Lynn Valley Mall.

Her owners, Yohan Kim and Yeni Ji, spent the next two months searching for her across the North Shore.

Kim said Bami is very much a “one-person dog” and was especially bonded to her.

When Bami went missing, it quickly became clear that finding her would take more than just her owners; the search turned into a community-wide effort.

Ji said that Bami means more to her than just a pet. After the dog went missing, she said it felt like a part of her was gone.

The couple eventually reached out to local pet rescuers Petsearchers.

Owner Parker Mills said he approached the case cautiously as he knew from experience that rescue dogs can be extremely fearful.

What he did not expect was for the search to continue for almost two full months.

Bami was caught multiple times on trail cameras across the North Shore, but she was hard to capture. Instead of settling into one area or following a pattern, like most lost dogs, she kept moving from place to place.

Mills explained that she might be seen one day in a certain location, then appear the next day deep in the forest, and later be spotted walking along a trail somewhere else.

Help From the Community

In the first week after Bami disappeared, numerous residents saw sightings of her. Some people even managed to record videos of her.

Eventually, footage showed Bami heading toward Rice Lake in the Seymour Valley and climbing higher into the mountains.

That was when the rescuers realized this would not be a quick recovery and would require a lot of patience.

In many cases, dogs that head uphill will eventually make their way back down.

Bami, however, stayed in the mountains for several weeks before another confirmed sighting came in.

Despite the ongoing sightings, it became increasingly clear that Bami was losing weight and growing weaker, which added urgency to the mission.

After she was finally caught and examined more closely, the team estimated that she likely only had another week or two of energy left before she would not have been able to continue on her own.

Then, last Friday, Mills got a call saying Bami had been seen near an elementary school.

He responded right away and was at the scene by Saturday morning. Using a thermal drone, the team was able to locate Bami curled up and sleeping in a bush.

Bami’s owners rushed over as soon as they heard the news. Once they arrived, Mills decided it was time to gently wake her.

Ji called out Bami’s name, and just as Mills had expected, the dog immediately knew who it was and walked straight toward her.

Ji later said the rescue only happened because of teamwork. She is extremely grateful to everyone involved, especially the local community and Petsearchers, for helping bring Bami home.