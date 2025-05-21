U.S. Fugitive ‘Psychic’ Arrested After Being On the Run for 21 Years

A U.S. fugitive who has been on the run for over two decades has been arrested in Toronto, after living in the city for years.

Patrick Lutts Jr., originally from Florida, was charged with manslaughter after killing two teens in Orlando while driving under the influence in 1998.

According to court records, Lutts subsequently disappeared after skipping a plea hearing in 2003. He later resurfaced in Toronto as a self-acclaimed “psychic” who also hosted trivia night at a local bar.

In recent years, his online presence suggests he leads a busy social life as a film enthusiast who also enjoys attending rock concerts and going on ski trips.

There’s no indication that anyone who knew him in Toronto was aware of his fugitive status or that he had killed two teenagers on Christmas Day in 1998.

According to police, Darvin Javier DeJesus-Taboada, 18, and Nancy Lopez, 19, were thrown several meters when Lutts slammed into them with his pickup truck. Lutts was eventually found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.272, more than three times the legal limit.

Lopez’s mother told media outlets that Lutts never apologized for his actions. They also believed that he would eventually be found.

Stephanie Sayer, a spokesperson for Toronto Police confirmed that officials had arrested Lutts on Feb. 26 and that he will be appearing in court later this month.

Anonymous Tips

In November 2023, an anonymous tip led officials to suspect Lutts had relocated to Canada.

Lutts was subsequently put under surveillance. Authorities also determined that he lived in an apartment in the Wellesley area.

It’s unclear how or when Lutts arrived in Canada. Court documents show he has no legal status in the country. There is also no official record of his entry.

On September 29, 2003, two days prior to a key court hearing, Lutts had attempted to cross the border from New York to Ontario, but was turned away due to pending criminal charges.

In May 2005, a Toronto resident with Lutt’s name also participated in a local 10-kilometer run, indicating that he may have already settled in the city using his real name.

Over the past few years, Lutts have avoided using his real name online and instead, went by “Pat Lighthelp”. He used the same alias on LifeReader, a platform for individuals to give “psychic readings.”

According to his public profile, he charged $4.50 a minute to talk with clients.

History of Evading Police

Lutts also has a history of evading police. After disappearing in 1998, he re-surfaced in 2002 after being involved in another DUI crash.

He was subsequently arrested and sent back to Florida. After being released from custody, however, he failed to show up for a plea hearing.