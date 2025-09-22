White-Tailed Eagles Make a Comeback in Scotland After Reintroduction

With a wingspan stretching over two meters, the white-tailed eagle is the largest bird of prey in Scotland.

More than a century ago, these sea eagles were driven to near extinction by over-hunting.

But 50 years after their reintroduction in 1975, they are once again a common sight in Scotland’s skies.

Dave Sexton, who works for (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds) RSPB Scotland, has been tracking the birds for years.

He noted that the last eagle was killed in Shetland in 1918, and their disappearance was entirely the result of human hunting.

Fast forward to 2025, and Scotland now has more than 200 breeding pairs.

The first reintroduction took place on the Isle of Rum decades ago, and the population has flourished ever since. Today, sightings are common along the west coast.

Sexton says he hopes the eagles will eventually return to Shetland as well.

Livestock Losses

However, their comeback has not been without controversy, as some eagles have been accused of taking livestock from local farms. Earlier this month, they even made headlines after allegedly taking off with Shetland pony foals in South Uist.

A later investigation, however, revealed that the remains found in nearby nests came from geese, fish, and rabbits rather than ponies.

Still, many farmers insist that lambs are being taken by the birds. Frustrated, they are calling for stronger measures to stop the losses.

Robert Macdonald, a farmer and representative of the National Farmers’ Union of Scotland, said farms around Mull are among the hardest hit, with one reporting losses in the tens of thousands each year.

Macdonald stressed that farmers don’t want the eagles wiped out, but argued that action is needed as “one or two rogue birds” continue to prey on livestock in farms.

NatureScot, the national nature agency, is now collaborating with affected farmers, offering both financial support and practical guidance.

Expanding the Sea Eagle Program

As the debate continues, other parts of the UK are also looking to reintroduce sea eagles using Scotland’s population.

Fraser Cormack, a warden at the Loch Garten Nature Reserve, is involved in a project on the Isle of Wight aimed at restoring the species there.

He explained that he gathers chicks that are to be released in the south, and in cases of twins, one may be chosen for the reintroduction program.

Conservationists say the success of the Scottish population proves how resilient nature can be, even in the face of a changing climate.