Shooting at New Hampshire Country Club Kills 1, Injures At Least 6

Guests were gathered on the dance floor of a New Hampshire country club for a wedding celebration when a series of loud popping sounds erupted from the restaurant next door.

The DJ had warned guests about the loud clatter of a Greek dish-breaking tradition, but these noises were noticeably different from shattering plates.

Almost immediately, guests realized gunfire was coming from the next room. Panic set in as people scrambled for safety, with some ducking under tables, others rushing toward the exits.

In a news release on Sunday, officials confirmed that 59-year-old Robert Steven DeCasare was killed in the shooting.

A restaurant employee and a patron were also shot, while four other diners sustained injuries amid the chaos.

Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke reported that the wounded employee remains in critical but stable condition after being transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Police arrested 23-year-old Hunter Nadeau, a former employee of the club who last worked there a year ago.

He is charged with second-degree murder. Officials said Nadeau allegedly made several statements during the attack intended to create confusion. Investigators are still working to determine his motive.

The victim’s mother, Evie O’Rourke, told reporters that her son had been dining with his wife and daughter when the gunman opened fire.

According to O’Rourke, her daughter-in-law said her son tried to lunge at the shooter in an effort to stop him, but was ultimately shot and killed.

DeCasare’s daughter is set to be married next month, but her father will no longer be there to escort her down the aisle.

At first, officials believed there may have been two suspects, but after reviewing surveillance footage, they confirmed only one gunman was involved.

Authorities said Nadeau carried out the attack with a handgun, and the incident lasted less than a minute.

Within half an hour, police located him in a nearby neighborhood. He did not attempt to flee, according to authorities.

Wedding guest Sophie Flabouris recalled that a man struck the shooter over the head with a chair, forcing him to drop the weapon.

The gunman then fled through the reception area into the kitchen, leaving a trail of blood behind him.

Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess said he was shocked that such a violent attack occurred in his city, calling it a “tragedy” and extending his condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte also posted on X, thanking first responders and saying she is keeping the victims in her prayers.