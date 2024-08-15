WHO Declares Mpox Outbreaks In Africa a Global Health Emergency

The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreak in Africa as a ‘global health emergency’, with concerns that it may make its way to other countries.

The announcement came on Wednesday, after a meeting between the U.N. health agency’s emergency committee and the director-general of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Just a day prior, mpox was declared a public health emergency by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to WHO, Africa has seen over 14,000 cases this year, 524 of which resulted in fatalities.

So far, over 96% of all mpox cases and deaths are in Congo, the second largest country in Africa. Out of them nearly 70 percent of cases are seen in young children under the age of 15; the same group accounts for nearly 90 percent of all deaths.

Given the adaptability of viruses, scientists are concerned that a new variant may arise, which will cause it to be more easily transmitted among individuals.

While vaccines and medical treatments exist, very few are accessible in Africa, which explains why the numbers have been going up rapidly in the continent.

According to Congo’s Monkeypox Response Committee, authorities in Congo have already requested for 4 million doses of vaccine, mostly for young children and those who are immunocompromised. However, they have not yet received any shipments.

What is mpox?

Mpox, aka monkeypox, is a rare disease that’s caused by the mpox virus. While it normally infects primates and rodents, it can also occur in people.

While the virus is typically seen in West and Central Africa, cases have been reported in other countries since 2022, partly due to international travel. Close contact with infected animals have also led to an increased number of cases in countries such as Europe and the United States.

People who are infected with the virus will typically develop symptoms 3 to 17 days after exposure.

Common symptoms include: swollen lymph nodes, fever, muscle aches, headaches, fatigue, and chills.

Many people will also develop a skin rash on the hands, feet, or face, which will then spread to other parts of the body. Over the next few days, the rash will go through many stages as the flat lesions turn into blisters, which will then scab over and fall off.

Like many viral diseases, individuals will be contagious while they have symptoms; this period begins when the rash first appears and lasts until the scabs fall off.

It’s worth nothing, however, that the newer version of the virus often causes milder symptoms; lesions may also develop on the genitals, which makes them harder to spot.

How Does the Virus Spread?

Unlike COVID-19, which is airborne, the mpox virus spreads through close contact with infected people or animals. It can also be transmitted through contaminated objects such as blankets and bedding.

Pregnant women who are infected with the virus will also spread the disease to the fetus.

Protecting Yourself From the Mpox Virus

The best way to prevent disease is by avoiding close contact (including sexual contact) with individuals who have an mpox-like rash. Also avoid handling blankets, sheets, clothes, and other fabric materials that have come into contact with those who are infected.

If you must come into contact with an infected human or animal, be sure to wash your hands thoroughly with warm soap and water.

However, officials have said that the risk to the general public is ‘very low’ outside of Africa as many countries have the resources to stop the disease.