Young Couple Dies In Tragic Accident

Mary Mich had just celebrated her one-year-anniversary with her boyfriend last year, before they were found dead in a car near her college dorm.

Her parents are now grieving the couple’s deaths; the two had already begun making plans for their life.

The young couple, Mary Mich and Luke Reimer, both 20, were found deceased in a car on the campus of Franciscan University on January 19.

According to police, toxicology results confirmed that the pair had died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

They believe it was accidental and caused by an issue with the vehicle’s exhaust pipe.

In a letter, Father Dave Pivonka, the president of their Catholic university, described the incident as a “tragic accident” that has brought “profound sorrow to the school community.”

Mary’s dad, Chris, pointed out that carbon monoxide is a silent killer; it’s both invisible nad odorless.

Mary’s mother, Christy, a dance teacher, said her daughter’s boyfriend was 20 years old, studied business, and played on his college’s men’s lacrosse team.

He was discovered leaning his head against Mary inside the car, which was parked only about 15 feet from her dorm.

The pair first met back in October 2024 at their Catholic university cafeteria. At the time, Luke was spending time with a friend who turned out to be the roommate of Mary’s twin sister’s boyfriend.

Luke immediately told his friend that Mary was the “most beautiful girl” he has ever seen on campus.

Mary, on the other hand, told her mom that she was just wearing pajamas pants, a sweatshirt, and her hair was in a messy bun at the time.

Faith was really important to Mary; she was studying catechetics and theology and was very serious about her schoolwork.

She was a straight-A student, but also had a creative side; she loved music and performing, often spending her free time playing the piano and ukulele, singing, and dancing.

Being one of six kids, she also had a big soft spot for children and often time spent helping at an orphanage in Ecuador during the summer.

As her relationship with Luke grew, Mary’s father Chris said Luke made a real effort to be part of the family.

He would stop by their house just to play video games with Mary’s brothers.

Luke also went out of his way to connect with Chris.

He even spent three hours in line at an anime convention just to get a framed photo from Chris’s favorite show, Cowboy Bebop, signed by the cast members.

Even at such a young age, the couple had their futures planned out. Luke wanted to start a business focused on making lacrosse gear more affordable, while Mary dreamed of working with children as a teacher.

While Luke had not formally proposed, Christy said the two were already talking through wedding plans.