Nine Dead In Tumbler Ridge Mass Shooting

Nine people have died after a woman opened fire at a high school in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

RCMP said an emergency alert went out around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday after reports came in about an active shooter at the school.

Police described the suspect as a woman with brown hair. Officers arrived shortly after the alert and began searching the building. They quickly discovered multiple victims.

Investigators later found a person believed to be the shooter dead inside the school; police say the injuries appear to be self-inflicted.

Six victims, not including the shooter, were pronounced dead at the high school. Two others were airlifted to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Another victim died while being transported to the hospital.

Officials said two additional people were later found dead inside a nearby home – a location that is also connected to the suspect.

In addition, 25 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at the local medical centre.

When the initial alert was issued, residents were told to stay indoors and keep their doors locked. Police also asked the public to avoid the Tumbler Ridge area.

Officials lifted the alert around 5:45 p.m. once police confirmed there was no longer any risk to the public.

Tumbler Ridge RCMP said everyone inside the school, including students and staff, was safely evacuated.

After locating the shooter, police continued checking nearby homes and properties to see if anyone else had been hurt or connected to the shooting.

The case is now being handled by the B.C. RCMP major crime unit; extra resources have also been sent to the area to assist.

North District Commander Supt. Ken Floyd described the incident as fast-moving and unpredictable, and offered his condolences with all those affected, especially the families and loved ones of the victims.

Larry Neufeld, the MLA for Peace River South, said he was traveling from Vancouver Island back to his riding to support the community.

He added that he has been in touch with the solicitor general to make sure emergency responders and local police have access to all necessary resources.

Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger said the government is offering extra help to the RCMP.

Tumbler Ridge Mayor Darryl Krakowka said a number of MLAs and ministers have also reached out to offer their support.