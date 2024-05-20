Monday, May 20, 2024
US

10-Year-Old Dies After Being Swept Into Storm Drain

By Brooke Carter
0

A 10-year-old boy who was sucked into a storm drain last week is being kept on life support so that he can be an organ donor, according to his father.

The fourth grader, Asher Sullivan from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was hanging out with friends when a huge storm struck the state, one that led to golfball-sized hailstones.

When the incident happened, he was helping his family and neighbors clean up the community in Christiana, nearly 50 miles southeast of Nashville.

prayers for asher 1 According to James Evans, the chief communications officer for Rutherford County Schools, where the boy’s father worked as a director, they were trying to remove some standing water on the street when the water suddenly started to move, sucking Asher into the storm drain.

He was subsequently swept underground, where he remained for 10 to 15 minutes.

While the boy eventually managed to make his way out of the drain, he sustained serious injuries to his brain. Medical officials immediately administered CPR and rushed him to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center for Treatment, where it was confirmed that his brain was ‘[damaged] in just about all areas’.

Following the accident, his father continuously provided updates on Facebook about Asher’s condition. On Tuesday evening, he wrote about the bleak nature of the situation, saying that even if he was to recover, he ‘would not be able to do the things that he was able to do before’.

rutherford county school board He also asked individuals to pray that his son’s brain herniation and swelling will resolve, and that he will breathe again on his own.

A day prior to the post, he and his wife had received a call in the middle of the night saying that their son had stopped breathing on his own and that his eyes were unresponsive. By the following day, however, his doctors noticed some minor movement in one of his pupils.

Later on Sunday, he wrote that Asher was officially ‘deceased’ due to a lack of brain function. However, he noted that his heart is still beating as they plan on donating his organs. In the post, he said Tennessee Donor Services was working on a list of donors so that his son will be able to ‘promote life in others’.

prayers for asher
The community has rallied around the family following the accident

Evans, who has known them for years, said the family has always been loved by the community.

In 2020, the Sullivan family’s middle-school-aged son Declan, was diagnosed with cancer. During that period, the entire community supported and rallied around them. According to his father, treatment was ultimately successful and he is now in remission.

Evans described Asher as a ‘fun-loving’ 10-year-old who enjoys traveling with his family and doing outdoor activities such as hiking.

Following the accident, over 500 people gathered in the neighborhood for a vigil. The school district, for which his father works for, also remained closed for two days.

Previous article
Japan Imposes New Rules to Climb Mount Fuji in Response to Overtourism
Brooke Carter
Brooke Carter
Freelance writer who loves dogs and anything related to Japanese culture.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Read


The Gazette Review is your daily news source covering everything from world news to personal finance. We provide the most recent, unbiased accounts of the news that matters to you. Contact us: editor@gazettereview.com

Connect With Gazette

2,115FansLike
568FollowersFollow

Popular Categories

© Copyright 2022 The Gazette Review