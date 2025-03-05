175 Wildfires Across North and South Carolina Force Evacuations

Firefighters are battling 175 wildfires that broke out overnight across North and South Carolina due to dry, windy conditions.

As of Sunday, the fires had burned a total of 4,200 acres, forcing evacuations and threatening homes.

According to the South Carolina Forestry Commission, one of the largest fires is near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. By late Sunday, it had scorched more than 1,600 acres and was threatening the Avalon and Walkers Woods communities.

By Sunday afternoon, firefighters had contained about 30% of the fire, allowing officials to lift the evacuation order later that evening.

Just after 7 p.m. local time, the South Carolina Forestry Commission posted on X, confirming that residents who had evacuated could safely return home.

Earlier in the day, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency to support firefighting efforts. In a statement, McMaster said the declaration ensures fire crews have the resources they need to combat the wildfires burning across the state.

As of Saturday, a statewide burning ban was in effect. Governor McMaster emphasized on social media, “that means you can and will go to prison for starting a fire outdoors.” He added that the ban will remain in place until further notice.

The cause of the Carolina wildfires is still under investigation. Fire officials said the flames ignited amid 40 mph wind gusts and extremely dry conditions, which allowed them to spread rapidly.

In Horry County, a fire had burned more than 300 acres by Sunday morning and remained out of control.

Another large wildfire broke out Saturday about 35 miles south of Myrtle Beach, threatening homes and businesses in Georgetown County. The town was evacuated as a precaution.

By Sunday morning, the fire had grown to 800 acres, but firefighters managed to contain it. As a result, most evacuation orders have since been lifted.

According to Georgetown County spokesperson Jackie Broach, the wildfire in Prince George ignited in an area where first responders had conducted a controlled burn earlier in the week.

In Pickens County, another fire spread through the Six Mile Mountain area, forcing many residents to evacuate.

Firefighters responded quickly and were able to stop the flames from reaching nearby homes, according to the sheriff’s office. After burning 300 acres, the fire was 85% contained.

Meanwhile, in Polk County, a fast-moving brush fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday and continued to grow overnight. The fire threatened the towns of Saluda, Tryon, and Melrose, prompting officials to issue mandatory evacuation orders.

Officials said the Polk County fire was sparked by a downed power line. Fire officials reported that the flames had spread to 400 acres and remained uncontained.

Red flag warnings were in effect across Southeast Carolina due to dry, windy conditions. However, by Sunday morning, most of the warnings had expired as winds died down.