Apple Announces iPad Air With M3 Chip and Magic Keyboard

Apple has unveiled the latest iPad Air, now featuring the powerful M3 chip and an updated Magic Keyboard. This upgrade boosts performance with faster AI processing, improved graphics, and better support for creative and productivity tasks.

The new iPad Air starts at $599 for the 11-inch model and $799 for the 13-inch model. Education pricing begins at $549 and $749, respectively.

Pre-orders open today, and the devices will be available starting Wednesday, March 12.

Bob Borchers, Apple’s VP of Worldwide Product Marketing, said the iPad Air remains a favorite for its “portability, powerful performance, and support for advanced accessories” at an affordable price. He believes the M3-powered model will enhance productivity for students, professionals, and creators alike.

The iPad will also start with double the amount of storage compared to previous generations. It also comes with the A16 chip, which is up to 30 percent faster and nearly 6 times faster compared to the best-selling Android tablet.

The M3 Chip

The M3 chip brings significant performance improvements to the iPad Air, making it easier to run demanding apps and handle large files.

With an 8-core CPU, the M3 is up to 35% faster than the M1, while its 9-core GPU boosts graphics performance by up to 40%. For graphics-intensive tasks like rendering, the M3 is up to four times faster, delivering more realistic reflections, lighting, and shadows.

The chip also features a faster Neural Engine, enhancing AI capabilities. Compared to the M1, the M3 delivers up to 60% faster performance for AI-powered tasks.

Apple Intelligence

The new iPad Air is designed with Apple Intelligence in mind, bringing smarter and more intuitive features.

Users can quickly find any photo or video by describing it in text, and the new Clean Up tool makes removing unwanted objects from images in the Photos app quick and easy.

In the Notes app, the Image Wand tool can transform rough sketches into complete illustrations that complement your notes.

For even more creativity, the Image Playground lets users design custom emojis, while Siri now supports typed commands and remembers context between requests for more natural interactions.

Not only that but ChatGPT will also be integrated into Siri and Writing Tools, allowing users to access AI assistance without switching between apps.

Magic Keyboard for iPad Air

The iPad Air is also compatible with the all-new Magic Keyboard, which features a larger built-in trackpad and a full row of function keys. It attaches effortlessly via magnets, and the Smart Connector allows for instant pairing—no Bluetooth required.

The Magic Keyboard starts at $269 for the 11-inch model and $319 for the 13-inch model.