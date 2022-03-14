March 15 and Up – All the Content Coming To Streaming Services

The month of March is flying by and the second half is about to be here. That means streaming services will be introducing more new content. Here we have what’s coming in the second half of March:

Hulu

March 15

All Good Things (2010)

Nature Calls (2012)

You Can’t Kill Meme (2021)

March 16

Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere

Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere

Step (2017)

March 17

Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn (2021)

March 18

Life & Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere

Deep Water (2022)

Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere

Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 20

March 19

Captains of Za’atari (2021)

I Know Who Killed Me (2007)

My Little Pony (2017)

March 22

American Song Contest: Series Premiere

March 23

Bloods: Season 2a

Summer Days, Summer Nights (2021)

Wrath of Man (2021)

March 25

Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere

American Siege (2022)

March 26

Mass (2021)

March 28

The Oscars

Monsters And Men (2018)

March 29

The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut (2013)

March 30

Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere

Killing Them Softly (2012)

March 31

First Day: Complete Season 2

Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Netflix

March 15

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation *NETFLIX ANIME

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. *NETFLIX COMEDY

Marilyn’s Eyes *NETFLIX FILM

One Piece Film: Strong World

Team Zenko Go *NETFLIX FAMILY

March 16

Pedal to Metal *NETFLIX SERIES

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A Walk Among Tombstones

March 17

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Rescued by Ruby *NETFLIX FILM

Soil *NETFLIX SERIES

March 18

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question *NETFLIX SERIES

Animal: Season 2 *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Black Crab *NETFLIX FILM

Cracow Monsters *NETFLIX SERIES

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love *NETFLIX SERIES

Human Resources *NETFLIX SERIES

Is It Cake? *NETFLIX SERIES

Light the Night: Part 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Standing Up *NETFLIX SERIES

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Top Boy: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Windfall *NETFLIX FILM

Without Saying Goodbye *NETFLIX FILM

Young, Famous & African *NETFLIX SERIES

March 21

Call the Midwife: Series 10

In Good Hands *NETFLIX FILM

March 22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days *NETFLIX COMEDY

The Principles of Pleasure *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 24

Love Like the Falling Petals *NETFLIX FILM

March 25

Bridgerton: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Transformers: BotBots *NETFLIX FAMILY

March 26

Blade Runner 2049

King of Thieves

March 28

The Imitation Game

March 29

Thermae Romae Novae *NETFLIX ANIME

Mighty Express: Season 6 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike *NETFLIX COMEDY

March 30

All Hail *NETFLIX FILM

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 31

Casual: Seasons 1-4

Super PupZ *NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO Max

March 15

Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 17

DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 18

Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere

Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)

Vlad & Niki, 2018

March 20

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 22

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)

March 23

Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games – 1999

March 24

King Richard, 2021

One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 25

Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001

Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere

March 31

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Moonshot, 2022