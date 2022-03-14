March 15 and Up – All the Content Coming To Streaming Services

The month of March is flying by and the second half is about to be here. That means streaming services will be introducing more new content. Here we have what’s coming in the second half of March:
Hulu
March 15
All Good Things (2010)
Nature Calls (2012)
You Can’t Kill Meme (2021)
March 16
Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere
Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere
Step (2017)
March 17
Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn (2021)
March 18
Life & Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere
Deep Water (2022)
Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere
Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 20
March 19
Captains of Za’atari (2021)
I Know Who Killed Me (2007)
My Little Pony (2017)
March 22
American Song Contest: Series Premiere
March 23
Bloods: Season 2a
Summer Days, Summer Nights (2021)
Wrath of Man (2021)
March 25
Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere
American Siege (2022)
March 26
Mass (2021)
March 28
The Oscars
Monsters And Men (2018)
March 29
The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut (2013)
March 30
Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere
Killing Them Softly (2012)
March 31
First Day: Complete Season 2
Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
Netflix
March 15
Adam by Eve: A live in Animation *NETFLIX ANIME
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. *NETFLIX COMEDY
Marilyn’s Eyes *NETFLIX FILM
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go *NETFLIX FAMILY
March 16
Pedal to Metal *NETFLIX SERIES
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
A Walk Among Tombstones
March 17
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Rescued by Ruby *NETFLIX FILM
Soil *NETFLIX SERIES
March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question *NETFLIX SERIES
Animal: Season 2 *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Black Crab *NETFLIX FILM
Cracow Monsters *NETFLIX SERIES
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love *NETFLIX SERIES
Human Resources *NETFLIX SERIES
Is It Cake? *NETFLIX SERIES
Light the Night: Part 2 *NETFLIX SERIES
Standing Up *NETFLIX SERIES
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES
Windfall *NETFLIX FILM
Without Saying Goodbye *NETFLIX FILM
Young, Famous & African *NETFLIX SERIES
March 21
Call the Midwife: Series 10
In Good Hands *NETFLIX FILM
March 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days *NETFLIX COMEDY
The Principles of Pleasure *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 24
Love Like the Falling Petals *NETFLIX FILM
March 25
Bridgerton: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES
Transformers: BotBots *NETFLIX FAMILY
March 26
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves
March 28
The Imitation Game
March 29
Thermae Romae Novae *NETFLIX ANIME
Mighty Express: Season 6 *NETFLIX FAMILY
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike *NETFLIX COMEDY
March 30
All Hail *NETFLIX FILM
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 31
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ *NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO Max
March 15
Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 17
DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 18
Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere
Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)
Vlad & Niki, 2018
March 20
Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 22
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)
March 23
Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games – 1999
March 24
King Richard, 2021
One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 25
Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001
Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere
March 31
Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Moonshot, 2022