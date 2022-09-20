Thursday, September 22, 2022
World

6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Causes Buildings to Topple In Taiwan

By Brooke Carter
0

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit rural southeastern Taiwan on Sunday, September 18, causing many buildings to collapse. The Gaolio Bridge, an iconic landmark in the area, also cracked, twisted, and collapsed. The remnants of the bridge—snapped cables and twisted pieces of metal—can be seen in a clip shared by CNN on social media. Fortunately, the island’s semiconductor facilities are unaffected.

An aerial view of the destruction caused by the 6.8-magnitude earthquake

The United States Geological Survey had initially registered the earthquake at 7.2, before downgrading it to 6.8.

According to the island’s Central News Agency, four individuals were rescued after being trapped under the debris of a building. A train also derailed in the area but fortunately, there were no casualties; all 20 passengers were safely evacuated. Rescuers also saved four people from a convenience store after a low-rise building collapsed on it.

Four people were rescued from a crushed 7-Eleven after a low-rise building fell on the convenience store

Following the earthquake, the country’s president, Tsai Ing-Wen, activated the Central Emergency Operation Center. He also asked residents to stay alert as there’s a high chance of aftershocks.

Approximately 110 soldiers have also been deployed along Taiwan’s eastern coast, to help with disaster relief efforts.

The earthquake caused a local train to derail, leaving hundreds stranded on mountain roads

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau later reported that there has been at least one death—a 69-year-old cement worker who was killed after piles of material fell on him—and several dozen injuries.

Previous articleWoman Looking For Lost Dog Finds Remains of Missing Woman From 2017
Brooke Carter
Freelance writer who loves dogs and anything related to Japanese culture.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Read


The Gazette Review is your daily news source covering everything from world news to personal finance. We provide the most recent, unbiased accounts of the news that matters to you. Contact us: [email protected]

Connect With Gazette

2,115FansLike
581FollowersFollow

Popular Categories

© Copyright 2022 The Gazette Review