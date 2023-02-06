Tuesday, February 7, 2023
World

7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey: At least 3,800 confirmed dead

By Brooke Carter
0

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey early Monday as people slept, with the waves felt hundreds of kilometers away, as far as Cairo and Cyprus. The earthquake, which continued for approximately one minute, rocked the city, toppling hundreds of buildings. Videos that were later uploaded showed people running around in the darkness surrounded by clouds of dust and flattened buildings.

A second 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit the region just hours after the first quake, destroying buildings and infrastructure that were already weakened by the initial event. In total, nearly 3,000 buildings collapsed in Turkey, including a hospital in the city of Iskanderoun.

Rescue workers have been working around the clock, searching mounts of wreckage across the cities and towns, as hundreds are believed to be trapped under rubble. To make matters worse, temperatures fell close to freezing, which worsened the conditions for those who are waiting for help or are left homeless.

Thousands of buildings have come down as a result of the devastating earthquake

Fortunately, the country’s Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which was under construction at the time, has not been damaged by the quake.

More than ten different search and rescue teams have also been mobilized in the wake of the earthquake. The United States, Canada, the UK, China, Russia, and Israel, have also offered assistance.

Drone footage shows rescue workers digging through a mountain of rubble

So far, more than 13,000 have been injured in the devastating earthquake. Emergency services have rescued over 7,300 people and the number of deaths has exceeded 3,800. The number is expected to climb as rescue workers continue to search through rubble across the area.

Previous articleWoman Inside Body Bag Found ‘Gasping For Air’ at Iowa Funeral Home
Brooke Carter
Freelance writer who loves dogs and anything related to Japanese culture.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Read


The Gazette Review is your daily news source covering everything from world news to personal finance. We provide the most recent, unbiased accounts of the news that matters to you. Contact us: [email protected]

Connect With Gazette

2,115FansLike
576FollowersFollow

Popular Categories

© Copyright 2022 The Gazette Review