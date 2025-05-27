All Passengers Dead After Plane Crashes In San Diego Neighborhood

A small private jet crashed in a San Diego neighborhood while approaching the airport at approximately 3:45 a.m. local time, killing all six people on board.

Among the victims was Dave Shapiro, a prominent alternative music executive known for his influence in the hard rock and heavy metal scene. Shapiro’s agency, Sound Talent Group, represented a range of artists, including Sum 41, Parkway Drive, and pop singer Vanessa Carlton.

Investigators say it could take up to a year to determine the exact cause of the crash. However, the aircraft had reportedly been flying through thick fog and dealing with a malfunctioning weather system.

Runway lighting issues also made it difficult for the pilot to see the landing strip from the air.

To work around the inoperative weather system, air traffic controllers had relayed weather conditions to the pilot from a nearby air station.

While the crash was fatal for everyone on board, no one on the ground was seriously injured.

On May 23, Dan Baker, a senior investigator at the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that officials had recovered the air traffic control audio and flight track data from the flight. The Cessna 550 was not equipped with a flight data recorder.

According to Baker, the pilot did not report any problems to air traffic control or declare an emergency before the crash.

Following the incident, nearly 100 people had to be evacuated from the area. At least 10 residential buildings were damaged in the crash.

What We Know About the Victims

Dave Shapiro

The 42-year-old music executive first entered the music scene in high school, playing in a band called Count With Stars.

But it wasn’t his own music that defined his success. Rather, it was his role in helping bring alternative music into the mainstream that made a lasting impact.

Shapiro reportedly held a pilot’s license and owned the Cessna 550 involved in the crash. However, authorities have not confirmed who was flying the plane at the time.

Daniel Williams

Williams was the former drumer for the metalcore band, The Devil Wears Prada. Together with the group, he had released two hits that reached the Top 10 on the Billboard 200.

Emma Huke and Kendall Fortner

Huke, 25, and Fortner, 24, worked as booking associates for Shapiro’s music agency. Both had shown an interest in music at a young age and wanted to pursue it as a career.

Celina Marie Kenyon

Kenyon, 36, worked as a professional photographer and was not an employee of Sound Talent Group. According to her longtime friend, she had chosen to take the late-night private flight so she could get home in time to take her daughter to school in the morning.

Dominic Christiopher Damian

Damian, 41, a dedicated martial artist, had recently fulfilled a lifelong dream by opening his own jiu-jitsu school in San Diego.