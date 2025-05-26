Publix Recalls Baby Food After Tests Reveal High Lead Levels

Publix has recalled its 4-ounce baby food pouches after tests revealed elevated levels of lead.

The affected pouches, which come in pear, kiwi, and spinach & pea flavors, were sold at more than 1,400 stores across the country.

The baby food was produced by the French company Bowman Andros and pea flavors, were sold at more than 1,400 stores nationwide at its facility in Mount Jackson, Virginia. While the voluntary recall was announced on May 9, the FDA officially listed it on Thursday.

The potential contamination was first identified by officials in North Carolina, the same state where a lead poisoning outbreak tied to tainted applesauce sickened more than 500 children back in 2023.

Agriculture officials say routine testing of the product, which is performed in collaboration with the FDA, revealed lead levels of 13.4 parts per billion, which is well above the recommended limit of 10 parts per billion for foods intended for babies and young children.

Publix has since voluntarily removed all of the affected products from store shelves. While no illnesses have been reported, the company is encouraging customers to return the baby food to their local store for a full refund.

This marks the second baby food recall in just two months due to elevated lead levels. In March, Target pulled more than 25,000 packages of its store-brand baby food for the same reason.

In 2023, health officials received reports of children suffering from lead poisoning after consuming WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree, sold at Dollar Tree and other retailers. These reports ultimately uncovered a nationwide outbreak.

Testing revealed that the fruit purees contained lead levels up to 2,000 times higher than the recommended limit, along with traces of chromium.

The CDC’s Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program launched an investigation and identified 566 confirmed and suspected cases of lead poisoning linked to the puree pouches across 44 states.

However, the program was later eliminated due to federal funding cuts under the Trump administration.

Federal health officials have not specified how they would respond to a similar outbreak, but they did confirm that the CDC is aware of the baby food recall at Publix. However, the agency has not been asked to help with any investigation.

The Dangers of Heavy Metals

According to the CDC, there is no safe level of lead exposure.

While heavy metals like lead are toxic to everyone, they pose an even greater risk to children, as they can potentially harm the developing brain and nervous system. In some cases, exposure can also hinder growth and development.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, heavy metals such as lead can contaminate food through air, soil, or water.