Apple Announces the iPhone 17e With Magsafe And Double the Storage

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 17e, the newest addition to its smartphone lineup. It runs on the same A19 chip found in the standard iPhone 17 and will come with Apple Intelligence features as well.

Pricing will match last year’s iPhone 16e, starting at $599. The entry model now comes with 256GB of storage, and the device is also available in a light pink color. Other colors include black and white.

This version adds a few upgrades that weren’t available on the 16e.

For starters, it now supports MagSafe charging at Qi2 speeds, allowing for 15W wireless charging instead of the previous 7.5W.

Apple’s new C1X cellular modem is built into the device and is expected to reach speeds up to double those of the C1 modem found in the iPhone 16e.

The 6.1-inch Super Retina display is also protected by Ceramic Shield 2, which provides up to three times the scratch resistance of the earlier version while also reducing glare.

Other specs, including the camera system, remain mostly the same. The iPhone 17e includes a 48-megapixel Fusion camera that relies on a single hardware sensor.

The device also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and supports features like Roadside Assistance, Find My via satellite, and Emergency SOS.

In terms of design, the iPhone 17e looks very similar to the iPhone 16e; it keeps the same overall shape, button layout, and notch.

Apple says users can expect all-day battery life, thanks to the efficiency of the C1X modem combined with the advanced power management in iOS 26.

Priced $200 below the standard iPhone 17, the iPhone 17e could also encourage more people to try Apple Intelligence, especially those still using older devices that aren’t compatible with the AI tools.

The company first unveiled the rest of the iPhone 17 series in September, but it usually reveals its more affordable models later in the year.

Many fans are also keeping an eye out for official confirmation of the so-called “iPhone Fold,” which is rumored to come out sometime in the second half of the year.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17e open on March 4, with the device expected to hit Apple Store shelves starting March 11.