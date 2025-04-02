Nintendo Switch 2 Set to Launch on June 5 for $449.99

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch in the U.S. on June 5, priced at $449.99. The console will come with two redesigned Joy-Con 2 controllers, which will also function as a mouse in compatible games.

The package will include a Joy-Con 2 grip, straps, a dock, an ultra high-speed HDMI cable, a USB-C charging cable, and an AC adapter.

For Mario fans, a special Mario Kart World bundle will also be available for $499.99. It will include a Nintendo Switch 2 console and a digital code for Mario Kart World, which launches on the same day.

GameChat Feature

The Nintendo Switch 2 will introduce a new online feature called GameChat, allowing players to communicate with others in the same room. Once a room is set up, players will be able to chat anytime by pressing a button on the Joy-Con 2 controller.

The system will also include a built-in microphone for voice chat with up to 12 people. Players will also be able to connect the Nintendo Switch 2 camera (or another compatible USB-C camera) for video chatting while gaming.

GameChat will be free to use without a Nintendo Switch Online membership until March 2026.

Other New Features

The Nintendo Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch LCD screen with 1080p HD resolution for a crisp, vibrant display. The redesigned Joy-Con 2 controllers also attach magnetically to the console, making them easy to use whether in dock mode or handheld mode.

The system also includes a freely adjustable stand, allowing players to set the screen at the perfect viewing angle. For added convenience, there is also a USB-C port at the bottom so players can charge the device easily while playing.

Compared to its predecessor, the Nintendo Switch 2 also boasts significantly enhanced GPU and CPU performance, providing smoother visuals and faster processing speeds for a better gaming experience.

Audio quality will also feature three-dimensional sound, enhancing the overall gaming experience. The new console also offers eight times the storage capacity of the original Switch, with 256GB of internal storage.

For those who need more space, players can expand storage using microSD Express cards, which provide faster data reading speeds.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is also backward compatible, allowing users to play both digital and physical Nintendo Switch games on the new system.

GameShare

The Nintendo Switch 2 also comes with GameShare, a new feature that lets players share and play games with others who don’t own the same title. As long as one person has a GameShare-compatible game, they can invite others to play together, making it easier than ever to enjoy multiplayer gaming.