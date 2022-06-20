Aquapaw 2022 Update – What Happened After Shark Tank

Aquapaw Before Shark Tank

In 2016, while he was studying at Virginia Tech, Daniel Lentz and his co-founder Tom Zipprian concocted a plan to invent the Aquapaw. As an avid dog enthusiast, Lentz understood the battles that some pet owners experience during bath time – pets jumping out of the bathtub, running off, hiding, etc. He believed owners could use a helping hand, without actually having to add another hand. This is where the Aquapaw comes in as a means of making your pets bath time more trouble-free for you and less dreadful for them.

The Aquapaw is a helpful bathing gadget that’s been merged with a dog brush in order to make bathing your pets easier. This product is designed to attach to a shower head or an outdoor hose to allow the water to push through the Aquapaw. While using the product, water is streaming in-between the stubs of the glove to lather the shampoo and water into their fur.

From there, owners simply press the power button, located on the palm of the product, and begin bathing their pet in a petting-like fashion. The petting motion during bathing helps your pets feel more at ease. The Aquapaw can be found on Chewy, Amazon, and the company's website, along with their Slow Treater – a product designed to keep your pets occupied with treats while in the bath.

Towards the end of 2016, Aquapaw got its first step up into the real world when Lentz and Zipprian profitably raised $42,073 during a Kickstarter campaign. Following closely behind that achievement, in 2017, they began developing, launching, and shipping their official designs for the product. About a year later, in March of 2018, Aquapaw was included in a preeminent trade show known as the Global Pet Expo. During this show, the Aquapaw was awarded the title of “Best in Show”. While being given such a fulfilling title is quite the achievement, Lentz and Zipprian decided they wanted to shoot for yet another triumph – a contract from Shark Tank.

Aquapaw on Shark Tank

On January 30, 2019, Lentz and Zipprian took the stage on Shark Tank in hopes of receiving an offer of $200,000 for 7.5% of the Aquapaw. After introducing the product to the sharks, Lentz made sure to mention the Kickstarter campaign from 2016. He proceeded to tell the sharks that Aquapaw had made a profit of over $42,000 in a little less than a month, resulting in a wave of excitement from the pet industry. Lentz also added that, after the campaign was concluded, they used any feedback given to expand the company further.

Once Daniel finished his pitch, his crew, as well as Robert Herjavec, demonstrated how to use the Aquapaw before hearing out the sharks offers.

Following the demonstration, Robert Herjavec was the first shark to state his offer on the Aquapaw. Overall, Robert liked the idea due to his love for dogs – he also already had many ongoing investments in other companies within the pet industry. He offered $200,000 for an investment of 25%; however, the offer was not accepted at this time as the other sharks had yet to make their offers.

The next shark to make their offer was Lori Greiner, though she wasn’t too impressed, and she’d stated that she likes it when products are more unique. She was out. Following Greiner, Mark Cuban decided he was out as well due to his disinterest in investing in pet accessories.