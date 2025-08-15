Arizona County Reports Over 400 Suspected Heat-Related Deaths

More than 400 people are suspected to have succumbed to the brutal heat wave in Maricopa, county, Arizona.

According to meteorologist Isaac Smith, August is on track to be the hottest ever recorded, with temperatures reaching at least 110°F nearly every day.

As of August 11, at least three daily records have been broken, including an all-time monthly high of 118°F. Several nighttime temperatures have also hit record highs.

The extreme heat warning issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) will remain in effect through at least Wednesday night. Cooler conditions are expected over the weekend with increased cloud cover, but another heat wave is forecast to arrive early next week.

So far this year, the county medical examiner’s office has confirmed 35 heat-related deaths – 17 directly caused by the heat and 18 in which the extreme temperatures contributed to the death, such as by worsening chronic conditions.

Another 369 cases are currently under investigation, according to the county’s heat surveillance dashboard.

While June and July had several days where the temperature reached 115°F, they were generally cooler than previous years, which may partly explain the lower death toll.

The county’s chief medical officer, Dr. Nick Staab, also attributes the lower numbers to the city’s improved cooling centers. Hospitals and first responders have also improved their ability to treat individuals with heatstroke and other heat-related conditions.

Even so, Maricopa County remains on track to be the deadliest place in the United States for heat-related deaths, second only to New York City.

Over the past decade, heat-related deaths have gone up significantly. In 2014, there were only 61 deaths, whereas the number has soared to 645 in 2023.

Driven by the global climate crisis, the county has become increasingly unlivable – especially amid the ongoing affordable housing crisis and the growing unsheltered population.

Last year, heat-related deaths dropped for the first time in a decade, to 608. However, many suspect the actual number may have been undercounted.

So far this summer, three out of four heat-related deaths have occurred outdoors, where temperatures are highest. Unhoused individuals make up 40 percent of those deaths.

While the county and state have sought to combat extreme heat through expanded cooling centers, tree canopy projects, and cooling technologies, these initiatives have stalled due to a lack of federal support under the Trump administration.

At the same time, firefighters are fighting against several wildfires across the state, which have already burned more than 180,000 acres.