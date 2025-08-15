‘Frankenstein’ Rabbits With Eerie Tentacles Appear In Two More States

‘Frankenstein’ rabbits have been making headlines in Colorado, with many residents spotting the animals in their neighborhoods.

These rabbits have eerie tentacles and wart-like growths on their faces, giving them a disturbing appearance.

Over the past few days, these ‘Frankenstein’ rabbits have also been spotted in Nebraska and Minnesota.

The Cause of ‘Frankenstein’ Rabbits

The rabbits are infected with the cottontail papilloma virus (CRPV), which causes tentacle or horn-like tumors to grow on the animals’ faces.

The virus spreads when ticks, mosquitoes, or fleas bite an infected rabbit and then bite another rabbit. It rarely spreads through direct contact between two animals.

With recent high temperatures driving tick and mosquito populations to their peak, the outbreak could continue to spread across the Midwest.

Currently, there are no known cases of people being infected through an insect bite. Regardless, wildlife experts are urging anyone who spots rabbits with these horn-like growths to avoid contact and keep their distance.

The first sign of infection in a rabbit is the appearance of red, raised lesions on its skin. Over the next few days, these lesions will develop into wart-like tumors, which can progress into keratinized papillomas – the “tentacles” or “horns” that appear on their faces.

While the virus itself is not believed to be painful, the wart-like growths can cause issues if they grow in an area that affects the rabbit’s mouth or eyes.

For example, they can interfere with their ability to eat, and that can cause them to starve to death.

In some cases, however, the warts can turn into squamous cell carcinoma, a potentially fatal type of skin cancer.

Fortunately, the virus is specific to rabbits, meaning most pets, including dogs and cats, are immune to the viral infection.

Some social media users have questioned whether euthanizing infected animals could help stop the spread.

However, animal control officials have not made any statements in support of this.

Interestingly, rabbits infected with the virus are sometimes mistaken for the mythical “jackalope,” a creature said to have the body of a rabbit and the antlers of an antelope.