Asia Hit By Deadly Summer Heat That Is Killing Dozens

The summer heat has come early in South and Southeast Asia. Despite the fact that it’s still spring, the regions are facing record high temperatures and experts believe it will only get worse as summer begins over the next two months.

Severe heat waves hit the region at the beginning of May and have already claimed dozens of lives. Huge swaths of crops have withered under the scorching hot temperatures and schools have been forced to close more than a month ahead of summer vacation.

Scientists are now urging governments to take immediate action to mitigate damage.

Where the Heat Wave Is Happening

Last month, several parts of India saw temperatures as high as 110F (43.3C). The highest temperatures was measued in Bhagdora, a settlement in West Bengal, where it hit 115F (46C) on April 21.

The India Meterological Department issued a ‘red alert’ warning for the sourtern and eastern states of Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh, and warned the public that temperatures will only get higher through May and June.

In the state of Kerala, at least two people have died as a result of heat stroke over the weekend. Two additional individuals died from heat-related injuries earlier in April.

The severe heat wave is hitting India right as they are ungoing a general election. This has understandably made voting and campaigning difficult.

Authorities have also been forced to close all schools as the temperatures rose to 110F earlier this week.

Several parts of Myanmar also saw record high temperatures, with an even greater heat index, which measures what the temperature feels like to an individual, after taking into consideration wind speed and humidity.

Southeast Asia has not been spared from the heat wave conditions either. In the Phillippines, temperatures soared to 111F, which prompted authorities to close all schools in the country.

In Thailand, authorities are also urging individuals to stay indoors as the heat has already claimed 30 lives this year. On Thursday, the heat index in Bangkok was an ‘extremely dangerous’ 125.6F (52C).

Similarly, temperatures have soared up to 111F (44C) in Vietnam, where officials are warning the public of the dangers of heat stroke, dehydration, and forest fires.

Causes of the Heat Wave

Many scientists believe the ongoing El Nino weather phenomenon has changed weather patterns for the worse in South and Southeast Asia.

According to professor and climate scientist Raghu Murtugudde, it’s a combination of El Nino and global warming. He also noted that the heat is worse this year compared to last year as the El Nino phenomenon is transitioning to the La Nina pattern.

Last year, scorching temperatures resulted in the deaths of over 100 people in Pakistan and India alone between April and May. It also destroyed crops, which affected millions of citizens.

While not all experts agree that the heat wave is due to the El Nino phenomenon, most agree that climate change is a prominent factor.

The poor living in Asia will suffer the most during the heat waves, according to Murtugudde. The heat is also expected to cause widespread crop damage, which will significantly affect the lives of farmers across the vast region.