Israeli Airstrike on Rafah Refugee Camp Kills Two Young Children and Injures Several Others

An Israeli airstrike on a Rafah refugee camp late Tuesday killed two young children and injured several others, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense.

The strike, which came in just before midnight, killed Kareem Jarada, 4, and his sister Mona Jarada, who was 2. The two infants were brought to Kuwait Hospital by medics and were declared dead shortly upon their arrival.

Video footage shows Gaza residents covered in blood being pulled out of vehicles on the road and taken into Kuwait hospital. Other videos show injured individuals being taken out of Palestine Red Crescent Society ambulances and onto stretchers.

In another video, that was taken inside the hospital, a doctor can be seen trying to treat the 2-year-old, whose body was covered in blood. Her head, as well as one of her legs, was also wrapped in bandages.

The bodies of the siblings were later placed in a small body bag in the hospital courtyard, as seen in a video shot by a CNN journalist. Their names, along with their date of death, were written on the outside in marker.

Four adults could be seen praying next to the body bag, as the infants’ grandmother cries by the side. Moments later, she opens the bag to look at the bloodied children, whom she says ‘are going to heaven’.

The grandmother, Un Rami, told media outlets that she had last spoken to her daughter on Tuesday evening, after she had put the siblings to bed. She told journalists they were her only grandchildren and that their parents were also injured in the strike with severe injuries.

Continuing, she said they are going to bury the children without their parents or other family present as they were all displaced or injured in the strike.

Maram Abu-Shalab, the aunt of the children, said the Israeli airstrike had hit her sister’s home without any warning, and that they are still ‘in a state of shock’. With tears streaming down her face, she said that blood hasn’t stopped flowing since October 7, when the war first started.

Since then, more than 34,000 people have been killed in the subsequent assaults, according to the Palestinian health ministry, the majority of which are women and children.

Those who are still alive are experiencing ‘catastrophic food insecurity’, with the risk of famine going up every day. Already, at least 25 people have died due to malnutrition and dehydration in Gaza.

Maram laments the fact that she never got to ‘enjoy being an aunt’ and that the children never had ‘time to grow’.

In response to the attack, the Israel Defense Forces said they are currently working to ‘dismantle the Hamas military’ and will be taking all feasible precautions to mitigate harm to civilians.