Barcelona Train Crash Leaves One Dead, Several Injured

A commuter train near Barcelona crashed on Tuesday after a retaining wall collapsed onto the tracks, leaving the driver dead and more than 35 passengers injured.

Catalonia’s regional fire inspector, Claudi Gallardo, said the person who died was the train’s driver.

The incident happened only two days after another serious train accident in southern Spain that claimed at least 42 lives.

Emergency services in Catalonia said five of the injured were in serious condition, while six others were listed as being in stable but less critical condition.

While Spain is widely recognized for its efficient high-speed rail system, its commuter rail system is infamous for its frequent delays and reliability issues; crashes that result in deaths or serious injuries, however, are relatively rare.

The train came off the tracks about 35 minutes outside Barcelona, close to the town of Gelida.

Heavy Rain Blamed For Collapsing Wall

Spain’s rail infrastructure operator, ADIF, said the retaining wall likely gave way because of heavy rainfall that affected the area earlier this week.

As a precaution, commuter train services along the route were suspended due to the weather.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, rescue crews were still searching through wreckage from Sunday’s deadly train crash in southern Spain, roughly 800 kilometers away.

Antonio Sanz, Andalusia’s regional health minister, told reporters that the death toll from that crash had risen after another body was found inside a badly damaged train car.

One of the passengers, Fidel Saez, had been traveling with his family to Madrid to attend The Lion King musical. His mother was killed in the crash, while his two young children, his nephew, and his brother survived.

Saez said his brother suffered injuries and was placed on a respirator at the hospital.

Health officials reported that as of Tuesday morning, 39 people were still hospitalized, while 83 others had already been treated and released.

Among the injured was Swedish citizen Emil Johnson, who had been on his way to Madrid to renew his passport.

Johnson said the entire crash unfolded in just two or three seconds. He sustained bruising to his ribs and back and is currently using a wheelchair.

Among those who survived was a six-year-old girl who escaped the crash without serious injuries; her parents, brother, and cousin were killed.

The mayor of her hometown said her survival was a miracle.