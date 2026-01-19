Canadian Tourist Found Dead In Australia, Body Surrounded by Dingoes

Queensland Police are looking into the death of a Canadian tourist after her body was found on a beach Monday morning surrounded by dingoes.

In a statement, police said officers were called to a beach on K’gari at about 6:35 a.m. local time, after two people discovered the woman’s body.

The victim, a 19-year-old Canadian, had told friends she planned to go for a swim at around 5 a.m.

During a news conference, Paul Algie from the Wide Bay Burnett District said the woman had been living and working on the island for roughly six weeks while working at a backpackers’ hostel.

Algie said two men came across her body on the sand, surrounded by a large group of dingoes, and immediately called police.

Officers arrived soon afterwards and confirmed she had died. Police have confirmed who she is but haven’t released her name publicly; all that’s been shared so far is that she was a 19-year-old Canadian.

Police said she had been on the island with another friend from Canada. Algie stated that investigators are still in the early stages and it is too soon to determine exactly how she died.

He told reporters they are not yet able to say whether she drowned or whether the animals played a role in her death.

However, he noted that marks on her body were consistent with contact involving dingoes.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Wednesday, which police hope will provide some answers.

Algie added that Queensland Police have contacted the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to notify the woman’s family.

An RCMP spokesperson confirmed they are aware of the situation but said they do not comment on active investigations taking place outside Canada.

The spokesperson also extended condolences to the woman’s family and loved ones, saying their thoughts are with everyone affected.

A Horrific Discovery

According to police, the two men were driving near the beach early Monday when they noticed a group of dingoes gathered around the body.

Algie said the scene was incredibly upsetting for the men who came across it.

He also said the woman’s friend is “extremely traumatized” by what has happened.

Heightened Dingo Activity

Dingoes are considered a protected native species on K’gari, according to information from the Queensland Parks and Forests website.

Algie reminded the public that dingoes are wild animals and should always be treated with caution.

He pointed out that Queensland Parks and Forests had just issued a notice last month warning the public of increased dingo activity along K’gari’s Eastern Beach; that warning was still in place when the incident occurred.