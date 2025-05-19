Biden Diagnosed With ‘Aggressive’ Prostate Cancer

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an “aggressive type” of prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bonds.

In a statement, his personal office said he went to see a healthcare practitioner after experiencing increased urinary symptoms. They subsequently discovered a prostate nodule, which, upon testing, was confirmed to be prostate cancer.

While the cancer is considered aggressive, it seems to be hormone-sensitive, meaning it can still be managed effectively.

The 82-year-old former president said he and his family are currently reviewing his treatment options with his healthcare team.

Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, a urologist with Orlando Health, said “prostate cancer is very common”, especially among older men.

Dr. Benjamin Davies, a professor of urological oncology, explained that prostate cancers are given a Gleason score based on how the cells appear under a microscope. A score of 9, like the one President Biden was diagnosed with, indicates the most aggressive form of the disease.

According to sources, Biden is currently resting at his Wilmington home this weekend.

In addition to the Gleason score, there are other factors such as prostate-specific antigen levels, biopsy findings, and imaging tests that play a role in how the cancer may respond to treatment.

Brahmbhatt said that depending on these factors, even those with high-risk prostate cancer can “have a good quality of life”, as long as they are receiving treatment.

He also noted that therapy for prostate cancer is customized to each patient and may come in various forms such as radiation, chemotherapy, or hormone therapy.

While Biden’s cancer has already spread to the bones, meaning it is no longer curable, newer chemotherapy and hormone therapies may help extend his life expectancy.

Previous Health Issues

At 82 by the end of his term, Biden was the oldest president in U.S. history.

In February 2024, his physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, conducted a physical and reported that there were “no new concerns” about his health.

However, a new book by Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper claims that signs of decline were apparent and overlooked. At one point, Biden’s aides even privately discussed the possibility of having him use a wheelchair during a second term.

Since leaving the White House, Biden has maintained a fairly low profile, though he has gradually re-surfaced on the public stage.

Earlier this month, he and his wife Jill appeared on the talk show “The View”.

When asked about whether or not he had been experiencing cognitive decline toward the end of his term, he maintained that the claims were wrong. The former first lady also noted that the individuals who wrote the books did not witness just how hard he worked every single day.