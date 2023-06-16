Buckle Me Baby Coats 2023 Update – What Happened After Shark Tank

Buckle Me Baby Coats Before Shark Tank

As many parents may know, puffy winter coats are not typically supposed to be worn while a child is in a car seat. This is because, in the case of a car accident, the puffy layer of the coat gets flattened, leaving a big gap between the child and the car seat harness. Thus making it easier for the child to slip out of the harness. Not to mention, a bulky coat makes for less comfortability in the seat. Unfortunately, this has been a well-known struggle for parents as they don’t exactly have many other options. Children need a warm coat during the winter; however, thinner winter coats are less likely to keep them warm. So what’s left?

Dahlia Rizk, a mother of three children, was all too familiar with this struggle.

The biggest issue she found with standard winter coats, aside from them having to be removed in the car seat, was the zipper. Since coat zippers are placed in the center of the coat, that made it more difficult to unzip and remove the coat each time. Given that, Dahlia knew she needed to come up with a better design, one that would allow coats to be both worn and unzipped while a child is secured in their seat. Shortly after, Dahlia came up with the idea of Buckle Me Baby Coats.

Buckle Me Baby Coats are really just innovative, safer winter coats for children. These new-and-improved coats are made to be insulated with a thicker material in the front, while the back of the coat is much thinner. And the inside of the coat is lined with a soft, warm fleece. Buckle Me Baby Coats also have an off-center zipper that allows parents to unzip the coat easily even while the child is secured in the car seat. Not to mention, this zipper flap can be fastened over top of the harness buckle to keep children warm, while remaining safe and secure. And the best part is, these coats are for children up to size five in toddler clothes.