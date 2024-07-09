Coffee, White Rice, and Eggs Linked to Higher PFAS Levels In Human Body

A new study that looked at PFAS-containing foods found that people who eat coffee, white rice, seafood, and eggs have higher levels of the toxic chemicals in their bodies.

For the study, scientists examined samples from 3,000 pregnant women. Not only did they find that white rice and coffee are contaminated at higher rates compared to other foods, but they also determined a link between red meat and PFOS – one of the most common and dangerous PFAS substances.

The authors of the study said the findings emphasize how common the toxic chemicals are and how they can easily be found in our food supply.

Megan Romano, the lead author of the new study said they also found that diets rich in whole grain, fruit, and other dietary fiber are associated with lower levels of PFAS compounds and may help reduce one’s exposure to the toxic chemicals.

What Are PFAS?

PFAS are a class of compounds that are used to make products resistant to heat, water, and stains. Also known as ‘forever chemicals’, these chemicals do not break down naturally and are known to accumulate in human bodies.

These compounds have also been linked to liver disease, thyroid disease, cancer, birth defects, and other health issues.

While PFAS are known to pollute water, it is now believed that food is the ‘most common exposure route’ as it can become contaminated in several ways. For example, rice can become contaminated through water or soil. Non-stick cookware also contains PFAS.

In fact, many have criticized the Food and Drug Administration for failing to protect the country’s food supply. Some health advocates have also claimed that the FDA has previously changed its testing methods to make it look as if tested foods do not contain the toxic chemicals when in fact, they do.

According to researchers, eggs from backyard chickens are associated with higher levels of PFAS compared to those from stores. They believe this is because the birds are more likely to be fed table scraps, which are contaminated with the chemicals.

Sewage sludge, which is often used as an alternative to fertilizer due to its low cost, may also contaminate the soil from which the birds feed.

For coffee, scientists believe the beans are likely to be contaminated in the soil; the water used to brew the beverage may also contain the toxic chemicals. Many brands of coffee filters are also treated with the compounds, as are paper cups and other food packaging materials.

On the other hand, seafood is contaminated with PFAS due to the widespread pollution in the waters.

According to public health advocates, the only way to address the growing problem is to ban the use of PFAS altogether, except for ‘essential uses’.

Earlier this year, PFAS were found in over 50 percent of fruits and vegetables in UK supermarkets. Strawberries had the highest levels of the compounds, with 95 percent of the samples containing the toxic contaminants.

In addition to fruit, PFAS have also been found in dairy, vegetables, makeup (e.g. foundation, nail polish, waterproof mascara), food wrappers, clothing, takeout containers, food wrappers, and packaging material.