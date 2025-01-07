Cruise Ships Hit By Worst Year For Norovirus In Over a Decade

The popularity of cruises has gone up tremendously since the dip during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Cruise Lines International Association, more than 37 million cruise passengers will be taking to the waters in 2025.

However, it’s not all good news. Recent data shows that gastrointestinal outbreaks have also been surging in cruise ships. In fact, 2024 was the worst year for cruise ship-related norovirus outbreaks in more than a decade.

Just last month, five cruise ships saw norovirus outbreaks with hundreds of passengers experiencing symptoms on Princess Cruise, Holland America, and Cunard Line vessels.

Due to the nature of cruise ships, and how people are often in close proximity, norovirus has always been a common issue at sea. The virus itself is also notoriously contagious, making it extremely likely for individuals living together on a ship to become infected.

Besides cruise ships, the virus is also common among other confined spaces such as hotels, dormitories, and camps.

To make matters worse, the infectious dose is very small, meaning an individual can become ill after being exposed to very few viral particles.

The virus is also hardy and can survive for many days on various surfaces, which increases the likelihood of infection. For example, a person can become infected if they touch a contaminated surface and then touch their mouth.

While the seasonal occurrence of the virus varies in intensity, it usually peaks during winter months.

Compared to outbreaks on land, those that occur at sea are also found and reported more quickly, thanks to cruise ship protocols. According to the CDC, up to 21 million cases of norovirus-related illness occur in the United States every year.

Aside from norovirus, salmonella and E.coli food poisoning have also caused gastrointestinal outbreaks within the past year.

Staying Healthy On Cruise Ships

Cruise ship passengers who develop gastrointestinal symptoms should report their illnesses to staff members right away to help limit the spread of the virus.

While cruise ships take several steps in preventing outbreaks, such as cleaning and disinfecting impacted areas and quarantining those with symptoms, passengers should also be proactive about their hygiene.

This means washing your hands frequently with warm soapy water, especially after using the bathroom and before meals. While sanitary hand wipes may help prevent other diseases, they are generally not recommended for norovirus prevention as the virus is not very affected by the alcohol content.

Prospective passengers are also advised to stay home and re-book for a later cruise ship if they are currently feeling ill.

While experts can’t say for sure whether the recent norovirus outbreak will extend into 2025 and beyond, it’s best to be prepared – whether you’re on land or at sea.