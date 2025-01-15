Death Toll Raises to 24 as LA Fires Continue to Spread

Fierce winds are expected to hit Los Angeles after a weekend of relatively calm winds.

According to weather forecasters, winds will reach upwards of 50mph in Santa Ana, which can create extreme fire weather conditions.

Prior to the high winds, fire crews had made some progress in stopping the spread of the Eaton and Palisades fires, which have burned over 40,000 acres combined.

The death toll has since gone up to 24, according to the LA County medical examiner. Officials said at least 16 others remain missing.

Sixteen of those who died were located within the Eaton area, while eight were found in the Palisades fire zone.

Currently, there are three major wildfires blazing through Los Angeles. The largest one is the Palisades, which is 17 percent contained. The Eaton fire, which is on the opposite side of the city, is 35 percent contained while the Hurst fire, which has burned over 800 acres, is 97 percent contained.

Since the fires first erupted a week ago, tens of thousands of residents have evacuated the area. So far, the wildfires are on track to become some of the costliest in the history of the U.S. with financial losses being estimated at $250 billion.

While fire crews have started to contain the largest fires, potential high winds between now and Wednesday are expected to amplify the flames.

The LA fire chief Kristin Crowley told residents to prepare for evacuation as the high winds can lead to ‘particularly dangerous situations’. They also called for individuals to stay off the main roads as to not hinder fire crews.

Despite the extreme conditions, all schools reopened on Monday, except for those in mandatory evacuation areas, according to the LA Unified School District.

Alice Husum, who resides in Topanga Canyon, told media outlets that she and her neighbors are dreading the upcoming week with the expected wind conditions. Despite evaucation orders, however, she has chosen to stay behind.

In some areas, police have also arrested looters in mandatory evacuation zones. In the Malibu area, officials caught two burglary suspects dressed as firefighters.

According to LA County Sheriff Robert Luna, more National Guard troops will be arriving in the area to help with the situation. 1,000 additional National Guard members will also be deployed.

Officials are also reminding individuals that drones are not allowed to fly near fire zones. They are also seeking information regarding a drone that grounded a firefighting aircraft.

On Monday, the FBI shared photos of the small drone, which ripped a hole in the plane. If caught, the drone operator could be facing a hefty fine as well as time behind bars.