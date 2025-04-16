Dachshund Spotted After Going Missing for Over 500 Days on Kangaroo Island

New video footage shows Valerie, a miniature dachshund who went missing in 2023, sniffing around a trap and food box on Kangaroo Island in South Australia.

Valerie disappeared while visiting the island with her owners, Josh Fishlock and Georgia Gardner. The couple had briefly managed to secure her in a pen, but she escaped and vanished into the wild. Despite countless hours searching, they were unable to find her.

Kangala Wildlife Rescue, the group leading the effort to bring her home, said it’s been challenging to trap Valerie without disturbing the island’s native wildlife. However, they’re hopeful that new technology will soon help end the long search.

Last month, after 16 months missing, Valerie was finally spotted, much to everyone’s surprise.

Wildlife experts believe the tiny 4kg dachshund has been surviving on roadkill, or possibly by hunting some of the island’s native animals.

To help track her down, Kangala Wildlife Rescue has set up several 4G webcams and placed a trap filled with some of Valerie’s favorite foods and treats.

On Tuesday morning, the group shared a video showing the dachshund playing with a food box left out to lure her in. Later, they posted a second clip of Valerie inside the trap, sniffing around at various items.

The rescue team says Valerie has been visiting the trap site regularly, which isn’t too surprising as it’s set up with many familiar items like her bed, toys, and her owner’s clothing. Over the past weeks, she’s become more confident entering the area, though she often disappears for days between visits.

Normally, the trap would either be triggered automatically by the dog or manually by someone nearby.

But Valerie’s unpredictable appearances and the risk of accidentally catching native wildlife have made it difficult to recapture her.

However, that may soon change. The team is currently working on a remote trigger system that would allow them to activate the trap using a mobile phone.

The final part is expected to arrive later this week, and the organization is hopeful it’ll be the key to finally bringing Valerie home.

Kangala is asking anyone who spots the dachshund to sit and avoid approaching her, as she’s prone to running off. They also advise against calling her name, as it may cause her to bolt and hide behind nearby objects for comfort.