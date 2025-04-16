Teen with Autism Dies After Being Taken Off Life Support Following Police Shooting

A teenager from Idaho with cerebral palsy and autism has died after being shot multiple times by police. The teen, 17-year-old Victor Perez, was reportedly approaching officers with a knife when he was shot.

Perez, who was nonverbal, was hospitalized in critical condition following the incident in Pocatello. According to his aunt, Ana Vazquez, he passed away after being removed from life support. Before his death, he underwent several surgeries, including the amputation of one of his legs.

The incident occurred on April 5, after police received a call about a disturbance. According to Police Chief Roger Schei, the caller reported a man with a knife who appeared to be under the influence.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the backyard of a home holding a large knife. Officers stayed outside the yard and repeatedly ordered him to drop the weapon.

Instead, the man began walking toward them while brandishing the knife.

In response, police shot the teen multiple times until he fell the the ground. Video footage of the encounter shows four officers with their guns pointing at the man.

The individual was later identified as 17-year-old Victor Perez. According to his family, he had been struggling with mental health issues.

A GoFundMe campaign created to cover his medical expenses described Victor as physically disabled due to cerebral palsy, which made it difficult for him to walk. At one point, his sister had to help him stand up from the ground in their yard.

According to the fundraiser page, a neighbor eventually called the police, leading to the arrival of four officers who then shot Victor.

After the shooting, officers began performing life-saving measures before the teen was transported to the hospital.

Victor’s aunt later stated that the officers never asked what was going on before opening fire. She also said her nephew wouldn’t have been able to jump the fence, as he could barely walk on his own.

On April 12, more than 200 people gathered for a vigil outside the hospital where Victor had been receiving treatment. Others gathered outside City Hall to protest the incident.

The shooting is now under investigation by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force. The Pocatello Police Department is also conducting an internal review.

At a news conference, Police Chief Roger Schei declined to take questions but defended the officer’s actions, stating that they responded to what they perceived as a threat, not only to themselves but to others in the area.

He also described the situation as high-risk and “rapidly evolving.”

The officers involved in the shooting have not been publicly identified but have been placed on administrative leave.