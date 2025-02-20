Detroit Neighborhoods Encased in Ice After Water Main Break Causes Massive Flooding

Residents in Southwest Detroit were forced to evacuate after a water main burst, flooding neighborhoods before a flash freeze left cars encased in ice and homes severely damaged.

Rescue crews navigated the knee-deep water in inflatable boats, safely evacuating 200 people and a dozen pets.

According to the Great Lakes Water Authority, crews have excavated the area around the ruptured pipeline, and a replacement has been ordered, expected to arrive within a day.

However, officials estimate it will take at least two weeks before the water main is fully restored.

The flooding began around 2 a.m. on Monday when a 1.4-meter steel water main suddenly burst, sending waves of water rushing through the neighborhood. More than 90 residents had to be rescued from their homes.

Officials are still investigating what caused the rupture, but city spokesperson John Roach said it was likely due to a combination of freezing temperatures and aging infrastructure, as the steel pipeline dates back to 1930.

At the time of the incident, temperatures were well below freezing, and in some areas, water and ice measured up to 1.5 meters deep.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced that the city will cover the cost of food and hotel stays for those displaced, using funds from its water and sewerage department. The city will also repair and pay for uninsured damage to hot water heaters and furnaces.

Duggan also reassured residents that they don’t have to stay in unsafe conditions, emphasizing that the city will provide them with a comfortable hotel room if they are without power, water, or heat.

By late Monday morning, most of the water had receded after crews identified the break. However, more than 70 homes were left without electricitry; 190 homes also had their basements flooded and 174 were left with no heat.

Snow-covered vehicles in the neighborhood were initially submerged in water until it finally drained. However, many remain stuck in ice, with their tires frozen to the pavement, preventing them from being moved.

Gary Brown, director of Detroit’s water department, said crews will begin clearing out some of the affected homes on Thursday, prioritizing the cleaning and sanitization of hot water tanks and furnaces so residents can return home as soon as possible.

Water main breaks can introduce harmful bacteria into the supply, posing a health risk. Because of this, the public health department has issued a boil water advisory, warning residents to boil water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, washing raw foods, preparing infant formula, or making ice.

With most vehicles in the neighborhood frozen in ice, residents are being encouraged to use Uber for transportation to and from work. Rides will be free of charge as long as they are booked through the city’s emergency hotline.