Disney Parks Roll Out Modest Price Increases With Steep Discounts

Annual price hikes are nothing new for Disney’s U.S. theme parks, but when the latest increases were announced on Wednesday morning, they came with a surprise – a range of steep discounts.

The move seems to be a strategic way to attract visitors at a time when many people are feeling cautious about spending money.

Prices for the busiest times of the year, such as Christmas and New Year’s, will still be steep. In Florida, single-park tickets will rise by 5 percent, reaching $209 before tax.

This translates to an increase of 3 percent of less, which is on par with US inflation.

In Anaheim, California, peak-day admission to Disneyland will jump nearly 9 percent, up to $224.

Visitors who are able to visit the parks during slower months, however, will be able to find more affordable options. On average, single-park tickets have gone up by only about $5.

Disney is also rolling out a new promotion at its Florida resort. From late February through July next year, guests can receive up to $250 off per night on room-and-ticket packages when staying at least four nights.

The company says this deal can be combined with another offer – free dining plans for children ages 3 to 9, when purchased alongside an adult dining plan.

Don Munsil, president of the travel website MouseSavers, says the new promotion suggests Disney may be facing an unusually high surplus of vacant hotel rooms.

For California residents – who make up more than half of all park visitors — one of the best deals is a 3-day adult ticket that allows guests to hop between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure for $249.

The pass can be used on any three separate days between January 1 and May 21, giving visitors plenty of flexibility.

The last time Disney offered such a park hopper ticket at this price was back in 2013.

Other Price Increases at Disney

At Disneyland, two of the four tiers of annual passes will remain at their current prices, while some passes will be limited to renewals only, meaning no new purchases will be available.

For the top two tiers of Magic Key passes, prices will rise by about two to four percent.

However, guests who choose the monthly payment option will benefit from a lower initial down payment.

At Disney World, all annual passes will see price increases ranging from $20 to $80, though two of the four tiers will stay the same for renewals.

The price of the parks’ Lightning Lane Premier Pass – which lets guests skip regular lines for rides — will also increase, with some versions reaching as high as $449.