Edmonton Man Dies While Waiting in Emergency Room

Prashant Sreekumar, 44, died Monday at Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Edmonton after going to the emergency room with intense chest pain.

Hospital staff did an electrocardiogram and a blood test, both of which showed no immediate concerns.

Because of that, Prashant sat waiting in the emergency room for eight hours before seeing a doctor.

He died shortly afterwards.

His wife, Niharika Sreekumar, said in an interview that she wants the hospital staff held responsible for what happened.

She said the sudden loss has left the family completely heartbroken. She is now unsure how she will support herself and their three children.

Both Prashant and Niharika worked as accountants, but their youngest child required round the clock care, which meant Prashant became the family’s only source of income.

Niharika wants hospital staff to be held accountable for how her husband was treated while waiting in the ER. She questions whether negligence or even racism may have contributed to the outcome.

She said that despite being Canadian citizens who have worked and paid taxes, her husband did not receive the care he needed when it mattered the most.

Arriving at the Emergency Room

The day began like any other Monday. Prashant made tea for the two of them before heading to work.

About three hours into his shift, he called Niharika to say he was experiencing severe chest pain.

One of his clients drove him straight to the hospital. According to Niharika, staff performed an ECG, which came back unremarkable, and told him to continue waiting.

A blood test also showed no abnormalities. He was given pain killers to manage the pain and returned to the waiting area.

As the hours passed, Prashant called again to say the pain had become unbearable and that he could barely speak.

When Niharika arrived at the hospital, Prashant approached the admissions desk to ask when he would be seen. He personally told the staff how severe his pain had become.

At that point, she said he could barely breathe, sit, or stand.

Niharika said her husband repeatedly told staff that his chest pain was severe and sudden. Despite that, they were told his condition was not considered acute and that there were several others ahead of him.

She also said his blood pressure was recorded at 210, something she believed should have triggered immediate care.

Niharika later went home briefly to tend to their children. While she was away, Prashant called to say he had vomited from the pain and still had not seen a doctor.

According to Alberta Health Services, average emergency wait times at Grey Nuns Hospital as of Dec. 26 were more than three hours and 30 minutes.

Eventually, Prashant was called in and taken to a hospital room. Niharika said she felt relieved and went with him, along with her father in law.

Moments later, she turned away briefly and heard him stand up from the bed. Speaking in Hindi, he told her he felt dizzy.

He then collapsed to the floor, with Niharika and his father in law holding him on either side.

Prashant died shortly afterward.

Niharika said she believes the healthcare system needs to change to prevent similar tragedies.

In a statement, Covenant Health interim chief operating officer Karen McMillan said the case is now with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and that they are unable to comment on specifics at this time.

Covenant Health also said they were deeply saddened by the death of the 44 year old patient and extended their sympathies to his family and loved ones.