Dozens of Australian Experiencing Rare Tattoo-Related Vision Loss

Nelize Prestorius, who works as a chef, originally thought she had conjunctivitis when her vision started getting blurry; it began in one eye and eventually affected the other.

But when her tess came back negative, her doctors were left wondering what was actually causing the inflammation. She recalls her vision being so blurry that she was barely able to see.

It was only later that they discovered the real cause was linked to an old tattoo on her back.

The condition is called tattoo-associated uveitis – it can lead to serious complications, including glaucoma and even permanent vision loss.

To reduce the risk of long-term damage, patients often have to stay on immunosuppressant medication for life.

While the condition is considered extremely rare, a study published in Clinical and Experimental Ophthalmology reported 40 new cases in Australia; that’s twice the number of confirmed cases recorded worldwide since 2010.

The findings suggest the condition could be more common than previously believed, especially among those with tattoos.

Prestorius’ ophthalmologist, Josephine Richards, has treated many immune-related conditions over the years. She has seen multiple cases where the immune system mistakenly attacks the eyes.

Sometimes this happens in people with autoimmune arthritis. Other autoimmune diseases can also cause the immune system to target different parts of the body by mistake.

Early symptoms of tattoo-associated uveitis can include light sensitivity, blurry vision, and eye pain. If it is not treated, the condition can worsen and lead to glaucoma or even permanent harm to one’s vision.

In the past few years, Dr. Richards says she has noticed more and more uveitis cases linked to tattoos. In some cases, symptoms have appeared several years after the tattoo was done.

One way doctors can tell the inflammation is connected to a tattoo is that the tattoo itself often becomes raised and irritated.

Dr. Richards explained that she only learned about the condition a few years ago. Since then, she has seen a noticeable rise in cases.

She wasn’t alone either.

At a conference for ophthalmologists, many specialists shared that they were treating patients with similar symptoms, specifically eye inflammation tied to tattoos.

New research suggests most people diagnosed with tattoo-associated uveitis need ongoing treatment; of the patients included in the recent study, only three did not experience vision loss during their treatment.

Since being diagnosed, Prestorius has relied on steroid eye drops; her treatment has also cost her thousands of dollars. She also continues to see Dr. Richards regularly, especially when flare-ups happen.

Dr. Richards says one of the toughest parts is that many patients have a hard time stopping the medication.