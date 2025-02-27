An investigation is underway after Gene Hackman and his wife were found dead in their New Mexico home.

Authorities are investigating the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, after they were found deceased alongside one of their dogs in their New Mexico home.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said the couple was discovered on Wednesday during a welfare check. While the exact cause of death remains unknown, officials described the circumstances as “suspicious enough” to warrant a thorough investigation.

A press release issued Thursday afternoon stated that initial autopsy findings showed “no external trauma” on either Hackman or Arakawa. However, the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Their bodies were discovered by maintenance workers—Hackman was found lying in the mudroom near the kitchen, with his sunglasses beside him, while Arakawa was in the bathroom. A bottle of prescription medication was open on the countertop, with pills scattered nearby. Detectives believe both may have collapsed.

One of the couple’s three dogs, a German shepherd, was also found dead inside a crate in the bathroom closet near Arakawa, while the other two dogs were unharmed—one was seen pacing near Arakawa, and the other was running loose outside.

Although the front door of the home was open, authorities found no signs of forced entry. The investigation is ongoing.

At first, officials suspected carbon monoxide poisoning but after the fire department and gas company inspected the home, no traces of the gas were detected and there were no signs of a leak.

It’s unclear exactly when the couple passed away. Investigators noted that Arakawa’s body showed visible signs of decomposition, including facial bloating and mummification of her hands and feet. Hackman’s body was in a similar condition.

A space heater was found near Arakawa’s head, leading detectives to consider the possibility that it fell when she collapsed onto the ground.

Authorities conducted a thorough search of the property, looking for phones, fingerprints, and DNA evidence. While there were no visible signs of trauma on either body, investigators have not ruled out the possibility that a sharp or blunt object may have been used as a weapon.

Authorities have not ruled out foul play, though there are no clear signs of it at this time. For now, they are “keeping all possibilities open.”

A search warrant for the home was approved by Judge John Rysanek on Wednesday evening. Once the search was completed, officials deemed the premises safe to enter.

The Sheriff’s Office said the county Animal Countrol Division has worked with the family to ensuyre the safety of the two remaining dogs.

Hackman is survived by his daughters and grandchildren.