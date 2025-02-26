Texas Reports First Measles Death in a Decade

A school-aged child who was not vaccinated has died in a measles outbreak in West Texas, marking the first measles-related death in the United States in a decade, state officials confirmed.

A city spokesperson said the child, who was unvaccinated, had been hospitalized for several days. However, no further details about their age, schooling, or underlying health conditions have been released.

According to the Texas Department of Health Services, the number of confirmed measles cases has risen to 124, up from 90 late last week. Most of those infected are children between the ages of 5 and 17.

So far, 18 people have been hospitalized due to the outbreak, all of whom were unvaccinated.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated that most hospitalizations were “mainly for quarantine.” However, local health officials pushed back on that claim.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lara Johnson refuted the statement, clarifying that “[hospitals] don’t admit patients for quarantine purposes” but rather for “acute supportive treatment.” She added that most hospitalized patients have been receiving supplemental oxygen and respiratory support.

The majority of measles cases have been reported in Gaines County, where the outbreak first began. However, in recent weeks, the virus has spread to eight other counties.

Most confirmed cases are among individuals who were either unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status. However, five of those infected reported that they had received their vaccinations.

About Measles

Measles is an extremely contagious virus that spreads through airborne droplets. Symptoms include red eyes, fever, cough, and rash. In severe cases, it can lead to complications such as encephalitis (brain swelling), pneumonia, or blindness.

Although rare, measles can also be fatal.

While details about the recent death remain unclear, experts have long warned that young children are at higher risk of life-threatening complications.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up to 3 out of every 1,000 children infected with the virus will die from neurological or respiratory complications.

Dr. Catherine Troisi, an infectious disease epidemiologist, noted that 1 in 20 infected children will develop pneumonia, the most common cause of measles-related deaths.

Although “death is rare,” Troisi said, measles outbreaks tend to persist for a long time, spreading among many children.

The best way to protect yourself from measles is by getting the MMR vaccine, which is up to 97% effective after two doses.

Since the outbreak began, the Lubbock Department of Health has set up several free vaccination clinics, according to city officials.

MMR vaccination rates are particularly low in Gaines County, where 20% of incoming kindergarteners this school year were not vaccinated.

Due to the highly contagious nature of the virus, health officials warn that case numbers will likely continue to rise.