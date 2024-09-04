Georgia School Shooting Leaves 4 Dead and 9 Injured

A 14-year-old teen opened fire at Apalachee High School in Georgia, killing four people on Wednesday morning.

The victims were identified as two teachers and two students. At least nine others were injured and have been taken to local hospitals for treatment.

One gunshot wound victim was taken to Grady Health System, a Level 1 trauma center in Atlanta, approximately one hour away from the school. Two others were taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital, one of whom suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Those without injuries were cleared to leave by officials and subsequently picked up from the school by their parents, who were notified about the shooting.

How the Shooting Unravelled

Officials received the first report of an active shooter at approximately 10:30 a.m. local time.

According to law enforcement officials, the school had received a phone threat prior to the shooting, during which the caller said there would be multiple shootings across the area, the first of which would take place at Apalachee.

It’s currently unknown who made the call.

As shots rang out at Apalachee High School, students and faculty members desperately ran for their lives.

According to Chris Hosey, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director, a couple of resource officers at the school encountered the suspect just minutes after reports of a shooting went out.

The suspect, who also attended the high school, immediately gave himself up to police and was taken into custody. He will be charged with murder as an adult.

Hosey added that they are still actively working on the investigation.

All Schools In the County Placed on Lockdown

Several schools in the county went into lockdown following the shooting. Police were also dispatched to all high schools within the district out of an abundance of caution.

Fortunately, there were no secondary incidents.

At Apalachee High School, students were gathered at a nearby football field, where many formed a prayer circle with their heads lowered.

Dozens of School Shootings In Recent Years

So far this year, the U.S. has seen at least 385 mass shootings, dozens of which took place in schools. This works out to be more than 1.5 mass shootings every day, with ‘mass shootings’ being defined as – those in which more than four individuals are shot

According to the Gun Violence Archive, at least 127 people have been killed in those shootings.

Last year, 217 people were killed from 42 mass shootings across the country

Georgia Governor Sends His Prayers

Brian Kemp, the Georgia governor said in a statement that he would be directing all available resources to the scene. He also offered his prayers to everyone involved in the shooting.

President Joe Biden, who was later briefed on the shooting, also said that the White House will be working with state, federal and local authorities as they receive more information on the incident.

Update: The shooter has since been identified as 14-year-old Colt Gray. Further details have not yet been released.