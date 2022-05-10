Have you tried out the crying filter yet? If anything, it’s taken over several social media platforms including Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram.

And each platform has its own version of the effect. Both will give you a sad face but the way it looks will be different. On Snapchat, your eyes and nose will be red and there will be a huge frown on your face. And if you use the TikTok version, your eyes will be so red it’ll look as if you’re a zombie. The white part of your eye will be completely red and your irises will be out toward the side. You’ll also have huge dark circles around your eyes.

Want to give these filters a try? Perhaps you’d like to use them for a selfie? Keep reading to find out how to download and use them!

How to Activate Crying Sad Filter for Snapchat – Snapcode Download

Method 1: The easiest way to download the filter is to use the snapcode above. Open the app so that it’s on camera view (tap on the camera icon at the bottom if you need to), point your phone at the snapcode so that it’s at the center of the screen, and it’ll automatically scan the image.

Give it a few seconds and the crying filter should come up on the screen. The camera will turn on automatically as well so you won’t have to do anything else. Just tap on the shutter button and you’ll be able to take your snap!

Method 2: If scanning the snapcode doesn’t work, you can search for the filter manually on the app. To do that, tap on the emoji icon at the bottom of the screen (next to the shutter button). Next, tap on the explore icon—there should be a small magnifying glass.

The explore page will come up. At the top, type ‘crying’ into the search bar. A bunch of filters will appear almost instantly. Select the one by Snapchat (look for the snapcode with eyes and pink lips) to activate it. The sad filter will automatically be applied to your snap.

From there, all you have to do is look at the front camera. The second you do that, it’ll work its magic. You don’t even have to wait; your appearance will change as soon as you look at the camera.

If you want, you can use the filter with the back camera too. For example, you can do that if you want to use the filter on a friend. You just have to make sure that their face is within the frame. And remember, you don’t have to use the filter for a picture. You can just as easily use it for a video—just hold down the shutter button!

Note: If you don’t see the crying face filter on Snapchat, you may need to update the app to the latest version (it’ll actually tell you to do so if you try to scan the snapcode using an old version of Snapchat). If that doesn’t work, try uninstalling and reinstalling the app. That’ll update it to the latest version and clear the cache, which should help fix any issues.

How to Use the Sad Crying Filter on TikTok

Start by opening the app. Tap on the plus icon at the bottom of the screen (the one you use to create a new post) and select ‘Effects’ on the left-hand side of the record button. There should be a tiny image.

Tap on it and various effects will come up in the form of icons. Chances are, however, the crying filter won’t appear automatically—you’ll have to search for it. To do that, tap on the tiny magnifying glass at the top of the window.

A search bar will appear. Type in the word, ‘crying’ and a bunch of corresponding filters will appear. Look for the one titled, ‘Crying Eyes’. The icon is a skin-colored square with a pair of teary eyes at the top. Tap on it and the effect will automatically be added to your post.

From there, all you have to do is show your face to the camera (it’ll literally say ‘show face’ on the screen). Do that, and your looks will change right away. If anything, it’ll look as if you just cried for 100 hours straight—that or a zombie. You decide!

And just like Snapchat, you can use the TikTok filter with both the front and back cameras (we recommend the former if you’re taking a video of yourself). You don’t have to record your face either—you can use it on someone else’s! Just point the camera at their face and voila.

Tip: If you’d like to use the sad crying filter later, consider adding a sticker (tap on the sticker icon at the bottom left-hand side of the screen) That way, you’ll be able to access it easily from your favorites section. You won’t have to search for it again.

Where to Find the Crying Sad Filter For Instagram

While there isn’t a specific crying filter that’s trending on Instagram, there are a few different sad filter options that you can try. Keep in mind, however, that they’re only available for reels. You won’t be able to use the filter for a regular post.

To start, you want to create a new Instagram reel. Tap on the plus icon at the top right-hand corner of the screen and select ‘Reel’ from the dropdown menu.

Tap on the white sparkles at the bottom of the screen (it’s right on top of the record button) and the effects window will come up. Select the tiny magnifying glass on the top left and type ‘crying’ into the search bar that pops up.

Various crying filters will then come up on the screen (they’ll all be marked with a circular icon). Tap on the one that you’d like to download and it’ll automatically be added to your reel. From there, all you have to do is look at the camera and press record.