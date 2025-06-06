Infant Dies of Measles as Outbreak Worsens In Ontario

Canada achieved measles “elimination status” in 1998, meaning the virus was no longer spreading continuously within the country.

However, that status is now at risk due to a growing outbreak in southwestern Ontario.

Since October, the province has reported over 2,000 measles cases – more than the total reported across the United States in 2025, making Ontario the epicenter of the disease in the Western Hemisphere.

In the past month alone, cases have surged dramatically, with the majority occurring in unvaccinated children.

This week, Ontario reported its first fatality linked to the ongoing measles outbreak. According to Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, a premature infant passed away after contracting the virus in-utero from an unvaccinated mother.

Although the baby faced other medical complications, doctors believe measles played a significant role in her death.

Dr. Asmaa Hussain, head of the pediatric department at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital, said that they haven’t seen a measles outbreak in all the years she’s been practising.

She also believes the actual extent of the outbreak may be greater than reported, as many families infected with the virus may not seek medical care.

To date, about 40 percent of Ontario’s measles cases have been reported by the Southwestern Public Health Unit, which serves the city of St. Thomas as well as Elgin and Oxford counties, areas located roughly two hours from Toronto.

Despite the seriousness of the outbreak, doctors are not surprised by the virus’s return. Contributing factors to the ongoing crisis include delays in routine immunizations, growing vaccine hesitancy, and a shortage of family doctors.

Southwestern Ontario is also home to several vaccine-hesitant religious communities, which increases the region’s vulnerability to outbreaks.

Health officials have traced the origin of the current measles outbreak to a Mennonite wedding in New Brunswick. According to reports, an individual who attended the event had returned to Ontario carrying the virus, triggering the outbreak.

At the same time, measles cases have been steadily rising in western Alberta, which has now reported over 700 confirmed infections. This makes it the worst year for measles in the province since 1986.

Measles is a highly contagious disease marked by symptoms such as cough, fever, and a widespread rash. If left untreated, it can lead to serious complications, including blindness, brain damage, and in rare cases, death.

Fortunately, the disease is highly preventable through routine vaccination.

However, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada, the percentage of people receiving the first dose of the measles vaccine has declined from 90 percent in 2019 to 83 percent in 2023.

In Ontario, children are legally required to be vaccinated against certain diseases to attend school. However, exemptions are allowed in cases where immunization conflicts with religious beliefs or personal convictions.