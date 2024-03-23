ISIS Attacks Concert Venue in Moscow, At Least 60 Killed

A popular concert hall near Moscow was attacked on Friday, during which a group of individuals stormed the venue with incendiary devices and guns. At least 60 people were killed and 145 injured.

The terrorist group ISIS has since claimed responsibility for the attack.

Video surveillance from the Crocus City Hall showed the venue engulfed in flames with a thick blanket of smoke covering the area. Several armed individuals then opened fire with firearms and threw an incendiary bomb or grenade, which quickly turned into a fire.

During the attack, groups of people huddled together, screaming and hiding behind cushioned seats. One crowd, which was hiding next to a large window, eventually broke the glass to escape the gunfire.

The assailants then fled the scene in a white vehicle.

A SWAT team was immediately called to the venue. Over 70 ambulances and health care professionals also treated and assisted victims.

So far, 145 people have been hospitalized, with 60 in serious condition.

The shooting, which comes less than a week after President Putin won another election, marks the deadliest terrorist attack on Moscow in decades.

According to the Moscow Kremlin, Putin was notified about the shooting and was updated on the situation periodically on the ground. He wished the victims in the shooting a quick recovery and expressed his gratitude to the ambulance teams and doctors who helped.

Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, also offered his deepest condolences to the victim’s loved ones, calling the shooting a ‘terrible tragedy.’ He also announced that he will be canceling all cultural, sports, and other public events this weekend.

Shaman, the vocalist of Picnic, who had been performing at the time of the attack, also offered to pay for the victims’ funerals and treatments.

U.S. Warned Russia of a Potential Attack

A few weeks earlier, the U.S. embassy in Russia had become aware of a group of extremists, who were planning to target large events and gatherings in Moscow. The embassy went on to warn U.S. citizens in the city to avoid such gatherings.

Following the attack on Friday, the U.S. embassy is also advising Americans not to travel to Russia.

Since November, they have been receiving intelligence that ISIS-K was planning on mounting an attack on Russia.

According to Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council, they had warned Russian authorities about the potential terrorist attacks with its ‘duty to warn’ policy.

Response From Ukraine

Ukraine, which has been involved in a lengthy war with Russia, denied any involvement in the deadly shooting.

Mykhailo Podolyak, the Ukranian presidential adviser, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Ukraine has never supported terrorist attacks.