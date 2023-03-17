Lance Reddick, Known for John Wick and The Wire Roles, Dead at 60

Lance Reddick, who starred in HBO’s The Wire and the John Wick film series, died suddenly from “natural causes” on Friday morning, according to his publicist Mia Hansen. He was 60 years old. No further details have been provided.

Reddick, who’s known for playing Charon in the John Wick films, had been traveling for a press tour for the movie’s newest installment. However, he did not appear at the premiere of John Wick 4 in New York City on Wednesday. Rather, he posted a video of himself and his pets on Instagram. It’s not unknown why he did not attend the premiere event.

Born on June 7, 1962, in Baltimore, Maryland, Lance Reddick studied at the Yale School of Drama in New Haven and made his television debut in the 1996 police drama, New York Undercover. It wasn’t until the early 2000s, however, that he shot to fame, after being cast in the HBO series The Wire, where he played the role of Cedric Daniels, a well-regarded member of the Baltimore Police Department.

He later joined the popular sci-fi drama Lost and landed a lead role in the sci-fi series Fringe, for which he received two Saturn Award nominations.

In 2014, he appeared in the action thriller movie John Wick, playing the role of Charon. It was later confirmed in 2021 that he would be reprising his role in the fourth installment, which would be coming out in 2023.

He will appear posthumously in the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympian, as well as the films White Men Can’t Jump, Ballerina, and Shirley.

He is survived by his wife, and two children Christopher and Yvonne Nicole Reddick.