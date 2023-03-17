Sunday, March 19, 2023
Entertainment

Lance Reddick, Known for John Wick and The Wire Roles, Dead at 60

By Brooke Carter
0

Lance Reddick, who starred in HBO’s The Wire and the John Wick film series, died suddenly from “natural causes” on Friday morning, according to his publicist Mia Hansen. He was 60 years old. No further details have been provided.

Reddick, who’s known for playing Charon in the John Wick films, had been traveling for a press tour for the movie’s newest installment. However, he did not appear at the premiere of John Wick 4 in New York City on Wednesday. Rather, he posted a video of himself and his pets on Instagram. It’s not unknown why he did not attend the premiere event.

The actor uploaded a video of himself with his dogs to his Instagram account on the day of the John Wick: Chapter 4 premiere

Born on June 7, 1962, in Baltimore, Maryland, Lance Reddick studied at the Yale School of Drama in New Haven and made his television debut in the 1996 police drama, New York Undercover. It wasn’t until the early 2000s, however, that he shot to fame, after being cast in the HBO series The Wire, where he played the role of Cedric Daniels, a well-regarded member of the Baltimore Police Department.

He later joined the popular sci-fi drama Lost and landed a lead role in the sci-fi series Fringe, for which he received two Saturn Award nominations.

In 2014, he appeared in the action thriller movie John Wick, playing the role of Charon. It was later confirmed in 2021 that he would be reprising his role in the fourth installment, which would be coming out in 2023.

He will appear posthumously in the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympian, as well as the films White Men Can’t Jump, Ballerina, and Shirley.

Lance Reddick with his wife Stephanie in an undated photo

He is survived by his wife, and two children Christopher and Yvonne Nicole Reddick.

Previous articlePodcast Host Shot and Killed by Stalker
Brooke Carter
Freelance writer who loves dogs and anything related to Japanese culture.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Read


The Gazette Review is your daily news source covering everything from world news to personal finance. We provide the most recent, unbiased accounts of the news that matters to you. Contact us: [email protected]

Connect With Gazette

2,115FansLike
577FollowersFollow

Popular Categories

© Copyright 2022 The Gazette Review