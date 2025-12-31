Lapu Lapu Day Attack Survivors Struggle As Costs Rise and Donations Fade

AJ Sico now spends his days in a wheelchair at a long-term care facility in South Vancouver.

His mother, 63-year-old Jhosie Sico, said she never imagined her life would look like this. Since the attack, she has stayed by her son’s side day and night, helping care for him at the facility.

A retired hospital care aide, Jhosie said AJ needs constant supervision, whether it’s to stop him from pulling out his feeding tube or to help with diaper changes.

She said it feels like she’s raising a baby again.

This Christmas is especially emotional for the family; it marks the first time since the attack that AJ has been able to step outside a hospital or long-term care facility.

Eight months have passed since an SUV drove into crowds at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day festival, killing 11 individuals and injuring many more.

Families directly affected are still trying to cope, with many struggling to cover rent, groceries, and the cost of therapy as donations from the community begin to dry up.

30-year-old AJ attended the festival with his 27-year-old cousin, Jendhel May Sico. Jhosie said AJ and Jendhel had always been extremely close like siblings.

AJ survived, but his cousin did not.

The driver, Kai-Ji-Adam Lo, has been charged with 11 counts of second-degree murder and 31 counts of attempted murder.

Police said he was under the care of a mental health team at the time and was arrested at the scene.

AJ sustained a traumatic brain injury, damage to the nerves in one eye, and multiple broken bones. He remained in critical care for almost three months before moving to a care home in September.

He can no longer walk and is only able to say a few words, mostly communicating through crying and groaning sounds.

AJ’s family did receive some early financial help from Filipino B.C., but Jhosie said it took months before ICBC stepped in to cover some of the additional care expenses.

Jhosie explained that AJ had been the main provider for the family, working full time as a barber.

What’s worse, is that he is now unable to file his taxes or access disability benefits or CPP.

The Sico family continues to rely on donations through a GoFundMe campaign to pay for out-of-pocket costs. They are also still waiting for a referral to a rehabilitation centre covered by MSP so AJ can receive more physical therapy.