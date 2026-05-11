Teen Dies Shortly After Emotional Reunion With Parents Released From Immigration Custody

An 18-year-old with terminal cancer died just one day after reuniting with his parents in Durango, Mexico, after they were released from U.S. immigration detention.

Kevin Gonzalez’s family confirmed his death on Sunday.

Earlier this week, an immigration judge approved the fast-tracked release of Kevin’s parents so they could return to Mexico and be with their son.

Kevin, a U.S. citizen born in Chicago, had been living in Mexico with his parents, who had been deported from the United States.

Earlier this year, Kevin traveled to Chicago after suffering ongoing stomach problems.

Doctors later told him he had colon cancer.

Unfortunately, it had already spread to his stomach and lungs by then. His medical team said treatment was no longer possible and recommended he spend his remaining time at home.

After learning about his condition, Kevin’s parents tried crossing the border to reach him in Chicago. Instead, they were detained by ICE agents in Arizona and placed in immigration custody.

While they remained detained, Kevin returned to Mexico, where his grandmother looked after him.

Last week, he publicly asked for his parents to be released so they could spend time with him during his final days.

That reunion finally happened on Saturday.

Kevin was able to see and hug his parents after being separated for several months.

Despite the circumstances, Kevin had always hoped he would be able to see his parents again.

Shortly after the reunion, he died with family and friends beside him.

In interviews, his parents broke down while talking about finally seeing Kevin again and how heartbreaking it was to see his deteriorating condition.

The family’s situation gained support from the Mexican consulate, along with several lawmakers who urged officials to release Kevin’s parents.

During a court hearing Thursday, a federal judge was reportedly moved by the father’s plea and ordered the couple released the next day so they could travel back to Durango.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Kevin’s mother had previously attempted to re-enter the United States more than once after being deported.

According to Kevin’s grandmother, the family had previously tried to get special humanitarian permission to enter the U.S., but was ultimately turned down.

Later, it was revealed that the parents had actually applied for visitor visas, not humanitarian parole. However, those requests were denied as well due to their past deportations.