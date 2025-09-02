Medical Emergency Costs While Travelling Costs Canadian Family Nearly $100,000

A Canadian woman’s vacation in Japan took a devastating turn after a sudden medical emergency left her with a bill of “nearly $100,000”.

Dione Amundson, from Okotoks, Alberta, had been travelling with her son Peyton last month when, just four days into their two-week trip, she felt something “pop” while using the bathroom.

She had no idea what had happened. She only knew that the discomfort was continuing to get worse.

Dione was eventually taken to a local hospital, where doctors discovered she had a perforated intestine that had become infected, leaving her septic.

To treat the sepsis, Japanese doctors prescribed antibiotics. Despite that, her condition didn’t improve, her son said.

Doctors in Japan ultimately decided to perform emergency surgery later that week.After the procedure, Dione began her recovery with rehabilitation, and plans were made to bring her back home to Alberta.

Several of her family members also flew down to Japan to help her and her son during this difficult time. They also tried to figure out how they would pay for her operation.

Peyton explained that the hospital in Japan initially asked them to pay for the surgery in a single payment – either by credit card or in cash.

But his card couldn’t process such a large amount, and most banks wouldn’t provide more than $40,000 in foreign currency.

To help with the overwhelming expenses, a family member set up a GoFundMe, which raised over $20,000 thanks to the generosity of many supporters.

Dione and Peyton were finally able to return home to Okotoks, Alberta, on August 21 – two weeks after their original return date.

When factoring in the original cost of the trip, the emergency surgery, canceled and rescheduled flights, hotel stays, and lost wages, they estimate the ordeal has cost them close to six figures.

Fortunately, Dione has travel insurance through her employer. She hopes that they will be able to reimburse about 80 percent of the unexpected expenditures.

Travel expert Lesley Keyter, known as The Travel Lady, said she always advises her clients to purchase travel insurance, since unexpected emergencies can leave travelers facing overwhelming bills they may not be able to pay.

She noted that the Canadian government also urges travelers to carry insurance, as it cannot cover medical expenses for Canadians who become sick or injured outside of the country.

Despite the frustrating ordeal, Dione said she and her son plans on returning to Japan eventually to “redo” the trip.